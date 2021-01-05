fbpx
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Saravanaa Bhavan, Murugan Temple among possible Parramatta COVID exposure sites

By Indian Link
sydney murugan temple
Source: Facebook

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

If you recently visited Saravanaa Bhavan or Ollie Webb Cricket Ground in Parramatta, or Sydney Murugan Temple in Mays Hill, you might need to get tested.

A person with COVID-19 visited Saravanaa Bhavan, a popular south Indian restaurant on Philip Street, Parramatta on 28 December between 10:20 AM and 10:50 AM.

Similarly, a positive case was reported at Sydney Murugan Temple in Mays Hill on 1 January between 12:40 PM and 1:30 PM.

Anyone who was at these venues at these times and dates is strongly encouraged to get tested immediately and self-isolate, even with the mildest of symptoms.

saravanaa bhavan parramatta
Source: TripAdvisor

NSW Health has released a list of other new venues in Sydney’s west that were visited by confirmed cases since 28 December:

  • Merrylands RSL on 28 December (4 PM – 4:45 PM)
  • Ollie Webb Cricket Ground (social cricket match), Parramatta on 28 December (7:30 AM – 11 AM)
  • Sydney Marina Dine In and Take Away, Pendle Hill on 3 January (12:30 PM – 12:50 PM)

Please be advised that COVID tests are free for everyone, despite some reports that clinics are charging for tests. Most recently, a western Sydney pathology clinic reportedly charged $120 for a COVID test when the family couldn’t produce a Medicare card.

“These tests should never be charged… In the end result, it should be absolutely free to the person who is helpfully coming forward to be tested,” said NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

Click here to find your closest COVID testing centre in NSW.

Moreover, the list of people banned from attending the SCG Test match on 7 January has increased. It now includes residents or visitors of Auburn, Lidcombe, Rookwood, Wentworthville, and Belmore.

READ ALSO: Keysborough gurudwara identified as possible COVID exposure site

