Parramatta venues listed as possible Omicron exposure sites

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A fully vaccinated traveller from Doha to Sydney, who had been in southern Africa, could be the fifth confirmed case of Omicron in NSW. NSW Health has listed a number of venues, five of which are in Parramatta, that were visited by the traveller before they were directed to go into isolation.

Anyone who attended the following venues at these times is considered a casual contact. They are required to get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

The venues are:

Target, Westfield Parramatta (Friday 26 November, 10:45 AM to 11:00 AM)

H&M, Westfield Parramatta (Friday 26 November 11:00 AM to 11:15 AM)

The Athlete’s Foot, Westfield Parramatta (Friday 26 November 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM)

Rebel Sports, Westfield Parramatta (Friday 26 November 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM)

Additional venues visited by the traveller include:

Coles, Top Ryde Shopping Centre (Friday 26 November 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM)

IGA, North Wyong (Friday 26 November 6:15 PM to 7:00 PM)

Pizza Hut, Wyong (Friday 26 November 7:00 PM – 7:15 PM)

KFC North, Wyong (Friday 26 November 7:15 PM to 7:30 PM)

Woolworths, Wadalba (Friday 26 November 7.30 PM to 8:15 PM)

Aldi, Toukley (Saturday 27 November 4:45 PM to 5:45 PM)

As announced two days ago, all travellers who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Malawi during the 14-day period before their arrival in NSW must enter hotel quarantine for 14 days, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated travellers who have been in any other overseas country during the 14-day period before their arrival in NSW must travel directly to their place of residence or accommodation and isolate for 72 hours.

Unvaccinated arrivals go directly into 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine.

READ ALSO: Taking your first rapid antigen test? 7 tips for an accurate result