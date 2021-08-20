Onam wishes from Jodi McKay, Member for Strathfield NSW

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kerala’s ancient harvest festival, Onam, is tomorrow! And while grand celebrations have had to be paused since the onset of COVID-19, the community will still warmly welcome the Malayali New Year at home.

Lockdown Sadya, hopefully, will still be elaborate!

To add to the celebratory spirit, Jodi McKay MP, Member for Strathfield and keen Indophile, sent Indian Link a video message on the occasion of Onam. Dressed in her Kerala best, she sends the Malayali community her best wishes.

