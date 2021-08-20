fbpx
Friday, August 20, 2021
HomeIndia in AustraliaSydney
India in AustraliaSydney

Onam wishes from Jodi McKay, Member for Strathfield NSW

By Indian Link
0
Jodi McKay MP

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Kerala’s ancient harvest festival, Onam, is tomorrow! And while grand celebrations have had to be paused since the onset of COVID-19, the community will still warmly welcome the Malayali New Year at home.

Lockdown Sadya, hopefully, will still be elaborate!

To add to the celebratory spirit, Jodi McKay MP, Member for Strathfield and keen Indophile, sent Indian Link a video message on the occasion of Onam. Dressed in her Kerala best, she sends the Malayali community her best wishes.

READ ALSO: Onam Sadya: A mega banana-leaf feast

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia/

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhy university for school leavers should be free in 2022
Next articleRakshabandhan memories: making my own ribbon rakhis
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

woman tying rakhi

Rakshabandhan memories: making my own ribbon rakhis

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  A large yellow sponge cut out in the shape of a flower, with a shiny Bollywood pink cardboard Ganeshji stuck on top, stitched precariously...

Onam wishes from Jodi McKay, Member for Strathfield NSW

Indian Link - 0
  Kerala's ancient harvest festival, Onam, is tomorrow! And while grand celebrations have had to be paused since the onset of COVID-19, the community will...

Why university for school leavers should be free in 2022

Mohan Dhall - 0
  University education in Australia should be free for school leavers in 2022. This is particularly important given several factors that have made it harder...

First-time car buyer? Some useful advice

Indian Link - 0
  If you’re one of those young people making a beeline to purchase your first car - perhaps to avoid public transport in these pandemic...
Onam food recipes. Source: Supplied

Onam Sadya: A mega banana-leaf feast

Dhanya Samuel - 0
DHANYA SAMUEL celebrates Onam with a selection of delicious dishes


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020