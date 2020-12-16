NYE Celebrations Sydney: What you need to know

Reading Time: < 1 minuteSpecial arrangements have been made for this year’s COVID-safe New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney.

There are no 9PM fireworks this year

The NYE midnight fireworks on the Sydney Harbour Bridge will be for 7 minutes only

To keep the community safe, special zones have been created for viewers

A Green Zone around the Sydney Harbour Foreshore. Entry to the Green Zone is restricted to residents who live inside the zone and their guests; people with confirmed bookings at venues such as restaurants, hotels or bars within the zone, and workers at venues within the zone. You will need a pass to get into the Green Zone.

A Yellow Zone around the Green Zone. Entry to the Yellow Zone is not restricted to residents or visitors, but people gathering in these areas in large numbers may be moved on by police.

Popular vantage points in North Sydney, Bradfield Park, Blues Point Reserve, Mary Booth Reserve, Quibaree Park, Kurraba Reserve and Cremorne Reserve are NOT open to the public this year.

For more details about NYE celebrations happening in Sydney and to download passes, visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/covid-safe/major-events/new-years-eve

