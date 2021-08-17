fbpx
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Indian-origin man wanted for break and enter offences in Sydney

By Indian Link
gurdave sekhon
Source: NSW Police Media

NSW Police are appealing for assistance from the public to locate an Indian-origin man with an outstanding warrant.

According to police media reports, Gurdave Sekhon is wanted for break, enter and steal offences believed to have been committed in Pyrmont, Sydney.

The 30-year-old has been described as medium built, about 170-cm to 175 cm (5”5 to 5”7 feet) with black hair and brown eyes.

Sekhon is known to frequent the neighbourhoods of Redfern, Surry Hills, Marayong, and Woodcroft.

If you have information that can assist in locating Gurdave Sekhon, please contact NSW Police Crime Stoppers at +1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

