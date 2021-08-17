Indian-origin man wanted for break and enter offences in Sydney

Reading Time: < 1 minute

NSW Police are appealing for assistance from the public to locate an Indian-origin man with an outstanding warrant.

According to police media reports, Gurdave Sekhon is wanted for break, enter and steal offences believed to have been committed in Pyrmont, Sydney.

The 30-year-old has been described as medium built, about 170-cm to 175 cm (5”5 to 5”7 feet) with black hair and brown eyes.

Sekhon is known to frequent the neighbourhoods of Redfern, Surry Hills, Marayong, and Woodcroft.

If you have information that can assist in locating Gurdave Sekhon, please contact NSW Police Crime Stoppers at +1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

READ ALSO: Police arrest two men connected with drug deliveries to Australia

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup