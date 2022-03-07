fbpx
UPDATED: Suspected bodies of missing mother, son found in Sydney

By Indian Link
Hemalathasolhyr and bramooth Satchithanantham
Source: NSW Police Media
Two bodies have been located after a car was found in a stormwater canal at Wentworthville.

Authorities were alerted after a Mazda3 was found in the Cooper Creek stormwater canal about 4:30 PM on Monday, 7 March.

Although personal possessions were found inside the vehicle, the police were unable to locate the car’s owner Hemalathasolhyr Satchithanantham, 67, and her son Bramooth, 34, who was believed to be with her.

At around 8:30 AM on Tuesday, 8 March, emergency services were called to the location after reports a body had been sighted in the water.

With assistance from Police Rescue and the SES, the body of a woman was pulled from the water. Shortly after, the body of a man was retrieved by Police Divers.

The bodies are yet to be formally identified but are believed to be those of Hemalathasolhyr and Bramooth Satchithanantham.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of their deaths, and how the car came to be in the canal.

