Sydney robbery suspects described as being of Indian appearance

NSW Police are looking for two men of Indian Sub-Continental appearance, related to an armed robbery in Sydney.

Emergency services were called to a jewellery store on Pendle Way, Pendle Hill at around 6:15 PM on Sunday 12 December following reports of two men entering the store armed with hammers.

They are believed to have smashed cabinets and fled with large amounts of jewellery and cash. There were no reports of any injuries.

The men have been described as between 25 and 30 years of age. They were last seen entering a Nissan Qashqai on Pendle Way.

One suspect has been described as medium build, wearing a face mask, tan jumper, and black pants.

The second suspect has been described as solid build, wearing a face mask, grey tracksuit pants, and a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or their official website.

