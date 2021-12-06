fbpx
India in AustraliaSydney

Police investigate armed robbery at Parramatta jewellery store

By Indian Link
0
argyle street parramatta
Source: Wikimedia Commons
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

NSW Police are appealing for assistance to locate a vehicle following an armed robbery at a jewellery store at Parramatta.

At around 2:35 PM on Sunday 5 December, they were called to a shopping centre at Argyle Street, Parramatta following report s man had entered a jewellery store, smashed glass cabinets with a hammer, and stolen several items of jewellery.

He was last seen entering a black Nissan X-Trail with NSW registration plates CQ4 6FA last seen heading southbound on Marsden Street.

An employee who was inside the store at the time was not injured.

Police have commenced an investigation into the incident and are appealing for information to identify the man. He was wearing a surgical face mask, sunglasses, a dark-coloured jumper with a grey hood, dark-coloured track pants with a white stripe, and blue and white running shoes.

If you have any information that can assist with the investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

READ ALSO: Marijuana, bomb materials allegedly sold on Amazon India

- Advertisement -
Previous article#LightALife: Pratham Australia raises $20k this Diwali
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

argyle street parramatta

Police investigate armed robbery at Parramatta jewellery store

Indian Link - 0
  NSW Police are appealing for assistance to locate a vehicle following an armed robbery at a jewellery store at Parramatta. At around 2:35 PM on...
pratham girls

#LightALife: Pratham Australia raises $20k this Diwali

Rhea L Nath - 0
  It started off with a simple concept: for every $20 donation, a diya was lit this Diwali. And for every 25 diyas, adding up...

#StopAdani: the movement continues in Sydney

Jyoti Shankar - 0
  The #StopAdani grassroots movement is made up of thousands of individuals and community groups across Australia taking action to stop Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s...

Grants for NSW multicultural festivals and events

Indian Link - 0
  The second round of the $400,000 Stronger Together Festivals and Events Grants program is now open for applications. Multicultural communities are encouraged to apply...

Vinod Dua passes away at 67

Indian Link - 0
  The pioneering and anti-establishment television journalist, and a walking encyclopaedia on India's culinary secrets, Vinod Dua, passed away on Saturday, months after he lost...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020