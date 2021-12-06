Police investigate armed robbery at Parramatta jewellery store

Reading Time: < 1 minute

NSW Police are appealing for assistance to locate a vehicle following an armed robbery at a jewellery store at Parramatta.

At around 2:35 PM on Sunday 5 December, they were called to a shopping centre at Argyle Street, Parramatta following report s man had entered a jewellery store, smashed glass cabinets with a hammer, and stolen several items of jewellery.

He was last seen entering a black Nissan X-Trail with NSW registration plates CQ4 6FA last seen heading southbound on Marsden Street.

An employee who was inside the store at the time was not injured.

Police have commenced an investigation into the incident and are appealing for information to identify the man. He was wearing a surgical face mask, sunglasses, a dark-coloured jumper with a grey hood, dark-coloured track pants with a white stripe, and blue and white running shoes.

If you have any information that can assist with the investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

