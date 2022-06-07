Appeal after taxi driver assaulted in Sydney CBD

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Authorities are seeking information after a taxi driver was assaulted in Sydney’s CBD.

The driver picked up two passengers at around 11 PM on Monday, 6 June on Hunter Street, Sydney. After driving a short distance, the taxi stopped on Macquarie Street where an argument ensued and the driver was physically assaulted.

Members of the public intervened and the passengers, a man and a woman, fled.

They were last seen on Castlereagh Street.

The taxi driver, a 53-year-old man, suffered head and facial injuries. He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he is reported to be in a stable condition.

Authorities are seeking information about the two passengers who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The man is described as being of Indian Sub-Continental appearance, around 200 cm tall (6″5 feet) of slim build. He is clean shaven with short black hair. He is shown wearing a white long sleeve jumper, black pants, and white shoes.

The woman is described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 155 cm (5 feet) with long blonde hair. She is shown wearing dark pants and a dark coloured winter coat.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Sydney City Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

