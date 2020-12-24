fbpx
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Home India in Australia Sydney
India in AustraliaSydney

Manjits dragged into controversy over false ‘meet and greet’ with Indian cricket team

The restaurant chain has notified authorities about the matter. BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI and RHEA NATH report.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
manjits at the wharf logo

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

After tickets to a controversial ‘meet and greet’ with the Indian cricket team at Manjit’s Wharf began circulating on social media, the popular restaurant chain has announced their “complete disaffiliation” with the event and its organisers.

- Advertisement -

According to event promotions (which Manjits have demanded to be taken down) it was slated for 5 January at Manjits’ Darling Harbour restaurant. Tickets were selling for $300 to $500 per seat, presumably to cricket fans eager to meet their cricket idols.

“An interested party had reached out to us, asking about our food and pricing, for a potential event with the Indian cricket team. This was to take place on a Saturday night in the middle of January, which is peak season for us,” explained Deep Gujral, General Manager at Manjit’s Restaurants.

“We signed a contract with them and received an initial deposit to book the venue. We were to look after all the food and drinks, and it was heavily advertised on Facebook and Gumtree.”

Flyers and posters were also seen at stadiums during India’s tour of Australia.

Unfortunately, discussions with the event organiser raised suspicions when meetings were cancelled, calls were not returned, but tickets continued to be sold under Manjits’ name.

“There were at least 30-40 calls made to contact the organiser after initial discussions,” said Deep.

To Manjits’ surprise, when they reached out to the Indian cricket team’s management to understand the situation, the cricket team had no knowledge of the event or their expected attendance.

manjits at the wharf
Manjits Wharf restaurant at Darling Harbour. Source

This misleading advertising has now left the popular Indian restaurant chain in an uncomfortable position with the cricket team, cricket board organisers, and all patrons who bought tickets to the event.

“It hasn’t been a nice experience. We’ve reported it to the police and they are carrying out an investigation. When the day comes, we don’t want people to arrive at the restaurant, disgruntled and unhappy,” Deep told Indian Link.

Individuals who purchased tickets have been urged to contact the outlet of purchase to request a refund. (The event organisers, too, have been warned about breaking Australian Consumer Law by continuing to promote the controversial event.)

Through a statement on their Facebook page, Manjits have also apologised to any customers who feel slighted by the incident.

“Manjits will always offer official event organisers the option to use our in-house, encrypted ticket sales platform, and/or aid in the marketing and promotion of public events on our social media pages. Additionally, the restaurant or our head office can always be contacted via phone or email to validate the authenticity of any event scheduled to take place at the venue,” the statement read.

“We apologise to any customers that have been misled by this event.”

READ ALSO: Sydney Indian mum’s Facebook post leads to lawsuit

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGautam Raghavan, Vinay Reddy join Biden’s team
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

manjits at the wharf logo

Manjits dragged into controversy over false ‘meet and greet’ with Indian...

Indian Link - 0
  After tickets to a controversial ‘meet and greet’ with the Indian cricket team at Manjit’s Wharf began circulating on social media, the popular restaurant...
Gautam Raghavan and Vinay Reddy

Gautam Raghavan, Vinay Reddy join Biden’s team

Indian Link - 0
  US president elect Joe Biden has appointed two more Indian Americans to his team: Gautam Raghavan is coming in as Deputy Director in the...
give back charity

(COVID-Safe) kindness: 8 ideas to do good before 2020 ends

Rhea Nath - 0
  New Years is right around the corner and it’s no surprise that many are eagerly awaiting the end of this COVID-filled year. Before that...

A Chetan Chauhan bat for charity… signed by the visiting Indian...

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Indian cricket great Chetan Chauhan may never have played in Africa, but a small part of his legacy will soon make its way there. His...

Managing menopause: Hair care tips for older women

Minnal Khona - 0
Menopause affects the appearance as well as growth of our hair. MINNAL KHONA writes.


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020