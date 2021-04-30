fbpx
Saturday, May 1, 2021
HomeIndia in AustraliaSydney
India in AustraliaSydney

International student Rishabh Verma killed in Sydney truck collision

A GoFundMe page is hoping to raise money to support his family back in India.

Rhea L Nath
By Rhea L Nath
0
rishabh verma
Source: Facebook

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

The Indian community in Sydney is rallying together to raise money for the family of Rishabh Verma, an international student killed in a truck collision earlier this week.

In the early hours of 28 April, emergency services were called to an accident on the M7 near Camden Valley Way off-ramp after two trucks collided.

Trapped in the wreckage, in the driver’s seat of a Mitsubishi table-top truck, Rishabh died at the scene.

“I received a call on Wednesday morning out of the blue, informing me that Rishabh, one of the drivers, had passed away,” lamented Avinashi Singh.

As Rishabh’s former employer and emergency contact, he was contacted by NSW Police and passed on the devastating news to Rishabh’s family.

“Rishabh was like a brother to me. He was a really good guy, a hard worker, and a generally happy individual,” Avinashi told Indian Link.

“He had just celebrated his 20th birthday in January.”

READ ALSO: Jasmeen Kaur found murdered in a shallow grave in remote South Australia

rishabh verma
Source: Facebook

With the hopes of raising some money for Rishabh’s family back in Moga, Punjab, Avinashi has created a GoFundMe page for community contributions. In two days, it has already raised nearly $20,000.

“We just want to help the family and bring him home,” Avinashi explained.

Rishabh was a student of automobile engineering at Trinity Institute, Parramatta. He had arrived in Australia in 2019 on a student visa.

The college has already reached out to Rishabh’s family, hoping to assist with some of the costs.

Glenwood Gurdwara, too, is helping the family with the costs of transporting Rishabh’s mortal remains.

Rishabh’s aunt Geeta Verma, who is based in Perth, travelled to Sydney on Thursday morning on hearing the devastating news.

Understandably shaken, she describes Rishabh as intelligent, a good person, and a good son to his parents.

“He had worked with Avinashi for quite some time and had just started a new job a few weeks ago,” she told Indian Link. “It was terrible, getting this news from Avinashi.”

READ ALSO: Death of seven-year-old Aishwarya Ashwath raises questions of hospital negligence

Rishabh with a friend at work. Source: supplied

After the accident, the driver of the other truck, a Volvo primer mover, was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing. Liverpool City Police Area Command are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“No amount of money will make up for this loss,” Avinashi said mournfully. “But we want to help as much as we can.”

You can donate to the fundraiser for Rishabh Verma here.

READ ALSO: Indian international student saves 9 Australian lives with organ donation

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWATCH: Tom & Jerry video explains vaccination
Next articleTarot Predictions | Horoscope | Stars
Rhea L Nath
Rhea L Nath
Rhea L Nath is a writer, editor, and content creator based in Sydney. In 2020, she was nominated for Young Journalist of the Year (Premier's Multicultural Media Awards)

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

rishabh verma

International student Rishabh Verma killed in Sydney truck collision

Rhea L Nath - 0
  The Indian community in Sydney is rallying together to raise money for the family of Rishabh Verma, an international student killed in a truck...

WATCH: Tom & Jerry video explains vaccination

Indian Link - 0
  How adorably innovative and informative is this Tom & Jerry vaccination video? Kareena Kapoor used it to explain the effects of the COVID vaccine on...
Iftaar meals and buffets in Sydney and Melbourne

Ramadan: Iftaar buffets and meals in Sydney and Melbourne

Indian Link - 0
  This Ramadan, we have your iftaar needs and cravings covered. Here's a special list of traditional Indian, Pakistani, and Middle Eastern restaurants in Sydney...
india covid crisis

India COVID crisis: 4 reasons it will derail the world economy

Indian Link - 0
  The second wave of the pandemic has struck India with a devastating impact. With over 300,000 new cases and 3,000 deaths across the country each day...

4 perfect spots in NSW to go fruit picking with your...

Nidhi Joshi - 0
  As the weather cools down, we long for crisp autumn adventures out in the wilderness. The change in season also brings with it fresh...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020