Indian teenager, 15, missing from western Sydney

NSW Police are appealing for assistance from the public to find a teenager missing from Sydney’s west.

Vickram Vijaykumar was last seen at 6:30 PM on 30 October (Saturday).

Authorities were contacted after the teenager, aged 15 years old, could not be contacted by his family members. Due to his young age, there are concerns for his safety.

Cumberland Police Area Command began investigations into his whereabouts, however Vickram has not been located so far.

He has been described as about 160 cm – 170 cm (5″2 feet to 5″5 feet) with blonde and pink hair. He was last seen wearing a white Adidas shirt, black shoes, and black pants.

Vickram has been known to frequent Toongabbie, Pendle Hill, and Seven Hills areas.

If you have information that can assist in locating Vickram Vijaykumar, please reach out to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Granville Police Station.

