Indian man, 23, missing from Sydney’s west

NSW Police are appealing for assistance from the public to find a man missing from Sydney’s west.

Saim Kugashiya was last seen leaving his home in Alford Street, Quakers Hill in the morning of Friday, 10 September 2021.

There are concerns for his welfare as this has been described as “out of character” for the 23-year-old.

Police officers at Riverstone Police Area Command have commenced inquiries to locate him after they were alerted over the weekend on his disappearance.

Saim has been described as medium built, about 180-185 cm (5″9 to 6″0 feet) tall, with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a faded denim hooded jacket, grey t-shirt, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

If you have information that can assist in locating Saim Kugashiya, please reach out to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Riverstone Police Station on (02) 98382199.

