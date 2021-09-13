fbpx
Monday, September 13, 2021
HomeIndia in AustraliaSydney
India in AustraliaSydney

Indian man, 23, missing from Sydney’s west

By Indian Link
0
Saim Kugashiya
Source: NSW Police Media

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

NSW Police are appealing for assistance from the public to find a man missing from Sydney’s west.

Saim Kugashiya was last seen leaving his home in Alford Street, Quakers Hill in the morning of Friday, 10 September 2021.

There are concerns for his welfare as this has been described as “out of character” for the 23-year-old.

Police officers at Riverstone Police Area Command have commenced inquiries to locate him after they were alerted over the weekend on his disappearance.

Saim has been described as medium built, about 180-185 cm (5″9 to 6″0 feet) tall, with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a faded denim hooded jacket, grey t-shirt, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

If you have information that can assist in locating Saim Kugashiya, please reach out to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Riverstone Police Station on (02) 98382199.

READ ALSO: Indian-origin man wanted for break and enter offences in Sydney

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleREVIEW: Bhoot Police (Disney+Hotstar)
Next articleREVIEW: Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai (Zee5)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

kristina keneally and tu le

The Fowler seat: Another missed opportunity for diversity

Khushaal Vyas - 0
  The news of Senator Kristina Keneally being endorsed to run for the safe NSW seat of Fowler is disappointing, yet unsurprising. For context, Fowler is...

REVIEW: Potluck (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  "A family that eats together, stays together." This is how Govind thinks. He's the retired patriarch of the upper middle-class Shastri family and he...

REVIEW: Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai (Zee5)

Indian Link - 0
  Set in the small town of Bareilly, the fictional Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai is a curious tale, based on true events. Well,...
Saim Kugashiya

Indian man, 23, missing from Sydney’s west

Indian Link - 0
  NSW Police are appealing for assistance from the public to find a man missing from Sydney’s west. Saim Kugashiya was last seen leaving his home...
bhoot police

REVIEW: Bhoot Police (Disney+Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  Director Pawan Kripalani's Bhoot Police is a strait-laced horror comedy that hinges on farce. It is a film that every Indian can relate to....


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020