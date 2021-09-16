fbpx
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Home vaccination program for people who are housebound

Housebound residents of South Eastern Sydney and Sydney Local Health Districts can now get vaccinated at home.

By Indian Link
The Central and Eastern Sydney Primary Health Networks (CESPHN) have developed the Vax at Home program which is being coordinating across South Eastern Sydney and Sydney Local Health Districts for people who are housebound and unable to leave their homes to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination. 

CESPHN are aware that some people in our community may not be able to access a GP or vaccination hub to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. As a result, the Vax at Home program was developed to address this issue. 

The CESPHN Vax at Home Program is ONLY for those people who are housebound and not able to leave their house to receive a COVID-19 vaccination (their carers will also be able to be vaccinated).

The Program is being offered across Sydney Local Health District and South Eastern Local Health District.

Local Health Districts map: SESLHD is in blue, SLHD is in yellow. Source: LHD Maps - Local health districts (nsw.gov.au)
Local Health Districts map: SESLHD is in blue, SLHD is in yellow.
Source: LHD Maps – Local health districts (nsw.gov.au)

Referrals for people who live in the Sydney Local Health District can be emailed to SLHD-AHCCR-InreachClinic@health.nsw.gov.au

Referrals for people who live in the South East Sydney Local Health District can be emailed to vaxinhomesesydney@gmail.com

Referrals for this program should come from General Practitioners or Disability Support Services Provider Organisations.

Referrals should include :

  • Name of patient
  • Date of Birth
  • Patients residential address and contact details
  • Name of usual GP.
  • Medicare details
  • Contact details of any carers.

The service is now operational and accepting referrals. There may be some delays as they respond to demand.

For more information, please contact CESPHN at coronavirus@cesphn.com.au

Indian Link

