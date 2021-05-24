Man seriously injured in Harris Park traffic incident

Reading Time: < 1 minute

NSW Police are searching for the driver of a red Mazda who failed to stop after crashing into a man in Harris Park last night, 23 May.

At approximately 9:20 PM, a 39-year-old man was hit by the vehicle while parking his car near the intersection of Marion Street and Wigram Street. He is left with serious leg injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was taken to Westmead Hospital for further treatment of his leg fractures.

Parramatta Police Area Command have commenced inquiries into the identity of the driver who did not stop after the crash.

The car has been described as a red Mazda 3 which would have damage to the front bumper bar and the near side mirror.

Marion Street was closed for nearly 4 hours last night while police investigated the crime scene.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Marion Street, Harris Park and has dash cam footage, is urged to come forward with any new information.

By law, a driver involved in a crash must stop at the scene and provide their information to anyone injured and all drivers involved. As per NSW legislation, a driver guilty of a hit and run faces a maximum penalty of 20 points.

