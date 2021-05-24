fbpx
Monday, May 24, 2021
HomeIndia in AustraliaSydney
India in AustraliaSydney

Man seriously injured in Harris Park traffic incident

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
intersection of marion street and wigram street, harris park, sydney
Photo by Rhea Nath

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

NSW Police are searching for the driver of a red Mazda who failed to stop after crashing into a man in Harris Park last night, 23 May.

At approximately 9:20 PM, a 39-year-old man was hit by the vehicle while parking his car near the intersection of Marion Street and Wigram Street. He is left with serious leg injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was taken to Westmead Hospital for further treatment of his leg fractures.

Parramatta Police Area Command have commenced inquiries into the identity of the driver who did not stop after the crash.

The car has been described as a red Mazda 3 which would have damage to the front bumper bar and the near side mirror.

Marion Street was closed for nearly 4 hours last night while police investigated the crime scene.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Marion Street, Harris Park and has dash cam footage, is urged to come forward with any new information.

By law, a driver involved in a crash must stop at the scene and provide their information to anyone injured and all drivers involved. As per NSW legislation, a driver guilty of a hit and run faces a maximum penalty of 20 points.

READ ALSO: Vishal Jood faces court for alleged ‘hate crimes’ in Harris Park

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWanted: Salman Khan’s image reinvention
Next articleLeaving Australia permanently? Here are your superannuation options
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

vaishali hingmire

#MyWork: Landscape Architect

Indian Link - 0
  Sydney’s VAISHALI HINGMIRE tells us about her work in Landscape Architecture and Urban Design My job title Currently I’m Project Officer, Urban Design Public Domain at...
australia interpreter

Malayalam speaker? Want to become an interpreter?

Indian Link - 0
  Are you a Malayalam speaker? Would you like to become an interpreter? The NSW Government has just announced a scholarship that might interest you. Applications...
superannuation

Leaving Australia permanently? Here are your superannuation options

Pawan Luthra - 0
  Due to COVID-19 reasons and other family responsibilities, a number of temporary residents may be deciding to leave Australia permanently. While they are winding...
intersection of marion street and wigram street, harris park, sydney

Man seriously injured in Harris Park traffic incident

Indian Link - 0
  NSW Police are searching for the driver of a red Mazda who failed to stop after crashing into a man in Harris Park last...
salman khan

Wanted: Salman Khan’s image reinvention

Indian Link - 0
  For Salman Khan fans, this past Eid release was far from the blast they were hoping for. Released in cinemas and for streaming on...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020