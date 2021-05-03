fbpx
Monday, May 3, 2021
Grants to support Australian-Indian community in NSW

Indian Link
By Indian Link
group of indians
Source: Canva

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Organisations providing support to the Australian-Indian community in NSW can now apply for funding to deliver projects and events across the State.

Minister for Multiculturalism Geoff Lee said grants of up to $10,000 for events and up to $40,000 for projects are available as part of the Stronger Together Grants Program.

“Our Australian-Indian community has been indispensable in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting those most vulnerable in our society,” Mr Lee said.

“This grants program will ensure volunteer-run organisations are supported in providing invaluable help and care to our community.”

Funded projects could include migrant support groups, community art and sports programs, English and job readiness training and support, and programs supporting the participation of women and young people from migrant backgrounds.

Funded events could include interfaith and multicultural events that bring our community together in a COVID-Safe manner.

“These grants will break barriers, combat social isolation and ensure every member of our society has access to the same opportunities no matter where they are from, or what language they speak,” Mr Lee said.

Grant applications are now open and can close 5pm Thursday 20 May 2021.

For more information see: https://multicultural.nsw.gov.au/

READ ALSO: $6.25M grant for an Indian aged care facility in NSW

Previous articleFuneral planned in Sydney for NSW flood victim Ayaz Younus
Indian Link
Indian Link

Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020