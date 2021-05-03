Grants to support Australian-Indian community in NSW

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Organisations providing support to the Australian-Indian community in NSW can now apply for funding to deliver projects and events across the State.

Minister for Multiculturalism Geoff Lee said grants of up to $10,000 for events and up to $40,000 for projects are available as part of the Stronger Together Grants Program.

“Our Australian-Indian community has been indispensable in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting those most vulnerable in our society,” Mr Lee said.

“This grants program will ensure volunteer-run organisations are supported in providing invaluable help and care to our community.”

Funded projects could include migrant support groups, community art and sports programs, English and job readiness training and support, and programs supporting the participation of women and young people from migrant backgrounds.

Funded events could include interfaith and multicultural events that bring our community together in a COVID-Safe manner.

“These grants will break barriers, combat social isolation and ensure every member of our society has access to the same opportunities no matter where they are from, or what language they speak,” Mr Lee said.

Grant applications are now open and can close 5pm Thursday 20 May 2021.

For more information see: https://multicultural.nsw.gov.au/

