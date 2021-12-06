Grants for NSW multicultural festivals and events

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The second round of the $400,000 Stronger Together Festivals and Events Grants program is now open for applications. Multicultural communities are encouraged to apply for NSW government funding for festivals and events.

“Whether it’s a festival in one of our beautiful parks, or an event that showcases a culture’s culinary delights, we’d like to hear from our multicultural communities about their plans for 2022,”Minister for Multiculturalism Natalie Ward said.

“This year so many of our great events had to be cancelled, or be held online, due to COVID restrictions. As we move to the next phase out of lockdown, it’s great to able to plan for a return of our much-loved festivals.”

Non-profit organisations are eligible to apply for up to $15,000.

Applicants from the first round of the Stronger Together Festivals and Events Grants program were unable to hold their events due to COVID-19, and the NSW government is continuing to work with them to see what’s possible early in 2022.

Support totalling $200,000 is available during this second round for events held before 30 June 2022.

As part of the application, communities must show how they will ensure a COVID-safe environment.

Applications close 17 December, 2021. Read more about the grants here.

