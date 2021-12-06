fbpx
India in AustraliaSydney

Grants for NSW multicultural festivals and events

By Indian Link
0
Holi mela in Blacktown. Source: supplied
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

The second round of the $400,000 Stronger Together Festivals and Events Grants program is now open for applications. Multicultural communities are encouraged to apply for NSW government funding for festivals and events.

“Whether it’s a festival in one of our beautiful parks, or an event that showcases a culture’s culinary delights, we’d like to hear from our multicultural communities about their plans for 2022,”Minister for Multiculturalism Natalie Ward said.

“This year so many of our great events had to be cancelled, or be held online, due to COVID restrictions. As we move to the next phase out of lockdown, it’s great to able to plan for a return of our much-loved festivals.”

Non-profit organisations are eligible to apply for up to $15,000.

Applicants from the first round of the Stronger Together Festivals and Events Grants program were unable to hold their events due to COVID-19, and the NSW government is continuing to work with them to see what’s possible early in 2022.

Support totalling $200,000 is available during this second round for events held before 30 June 2022.

As part of the application, communities must show how they will ensure a COVID-safe environment.

Applications close 17 December, 2021. Read more about the grants here.

READ ALSO: Natalie Ward, NSW Minister for Multiculturalism, congratulates #MissionJAB

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVinod Dua passes away at 67
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Grants for NSW multicultural festivals and events

Indian Link - 0
  The second round of the $400,000 Stronger Together Festivals and Events Grants program is now open for applications. Multicultural communities are encouraged to apply...

Vinod Dua passes away at 67

Indian Link - 0
The pioneering and anti-establishment television journalist, and a walking encyclopaedia on India's culinary secrets, Vinod Dua, passed away on Saturday, months after he lost...

Review: Bob Biswas

Indian Link - 0
  This film focuses on the assassin Bob Biswas, a character conceived by Sujoy Ghosh and Advaita Kala’s Kahaani ( 2012) starring Vidya Balan, thus...
gita gopinath

Gita Gopinath to become IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director

Indian Link - 0
  The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that Gita Gopinath, currently chief economist of the IMF, is set to succeed Geoffrey Okamoto as the...
Photographer Naidu Kumpatla and his shot of a Laughing Kookaburra tossing her catch. Images supplied

Naidu Kumpatla: Bird Man

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  It’s Sunday night and bird photographer Naidu Kumpatla has just returned to his Perth home from a weekend at Camel Soak in outback WA. The...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020