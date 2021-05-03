Funeral planned in Sydney for NSW flood victim Ayaz Younus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A farewell prayer/ceremony has been planned in Sydney for Ayaz Younus, a recent engineering graduate who passed away during the NSW floods in March.

On 24th March, it was reported that Ayaz was on his way to his first day of work when his car became submerged in floodwaters in Sydney’s north-west. He was on the phone with a triple zero operator for nearly an hour before contact was lost.

When authorities arrived at the scene at Cattai Ridge Road, near Hidden Valley Lane, at Glenorie, they were unable to find his car.

Ayaz was found seven hours later by police divers. The car was submerged six metres underwater and had no broken windows.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Australia remember him as an active member of the community.

“(He) had plans to help in the flood cleanup on the following weekend,” they wrote. “He died while serving this country.”

As an international student, Ayaz had no family in Australia. His housemate Imran Ahmad described him as a “nice person” who “would always take care of people”, as quoted in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Ayaz Younus’ parents have arrived from Karachi, Pakistan to pay last tribute to their son. People of all faiths are invited to attend the farewell ceremony.

It will take place at 2 PM on Wednesday, 5th May at Masjid Baitul Huda in Marsden Park NSW.

