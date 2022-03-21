23-year-old missing from Sydney’s south-west

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A search is underway to locate Anuz Kunwar, who is missing from Sydney’s south-west.

The 23-year-old was last seen on Third Avenue, Campsie on 16 March.

Anuz has been described as being of Indian/ Sub Continental appearance, 170 cm tall (around 5 feet 5 inches) with short black hair and thin build.

A missing person’s report has been made to Campsie Police Area Command. Police and family have concerns for Anuz’s welfare.

He is known to frequent the Merrylands, Arncliffe and the Sydney CBD areas.

If you have information in relation to his whereabouts, please contact Campsie Police Station on 9784 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

