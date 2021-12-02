$20,000 NSW Government grant for Sikh Mission Centre

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Sydney-based Sikh Mission Centre has this week received a grant of $20,000 from the NSW Government.

The funding is set to go towards the Austral gurudwara community’s response to COVID -19.

Secretary of the Sikh Mission Centre Bawa Singh Jagdev said the funding will allow better engagement with the Sikh community to improve testing and vaccination rates, and support services.

Visiting the Austral gurudwara to award the grant, Minister for Multiculturalism Natalie Ward met with some members of the congregation.

“We know our multicultural community organisations play a vital role in delivering important public health messages, and this has been especially important during the COVID pandemic,” Mrs Ward said.

“This funding will allow the temple to support the community through direct conversations over the phone, in person and online to support testing and local vaccination bookings.”

Mr. Jagdev said, “It’s vitally important that we continue to produce resources in Punjabi, so vulnerable members of our community don’t miss out on key health messages or the help they need.”

Member for Camden Peter Sidgreaves said he was pleased to see the Sikh community benefiting from this funding boost.

“Sikh Mission Centre has worked tirelessly to ensure its community members have the right information and tools to cope with COVID-19.” Mr. Sidgreaves said.

“This grant will ensure the great work continues as our local community gets stronger following a very difficult time.”

The Sikh Mission Centre was founded in 1988. Its Austral gurudwara, opened in 2010, is a place of worship for about 5,000 members of the local Sikh community. It also offers free meals and support services to vulnerable people in the wider mainstream.

The grant came from the NSW Government’s $5.25 million Empowering and Supporting Local Communities program. 279 projects statewide are set to benefit from this fund.

