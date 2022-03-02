15-year-old boy missing from Sydney’s south-west

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teen missing from Sydney’s south-west.

Riyas Mohammad, aged 15, was last seen leaving his home on King Georges Road, Wiley Park around 11pm on Thursday 24 February 2022.

When he failed to return and was unable to be located, officers attached to Campsie Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.

Riyas is described as being of Indian/subcontinental appearance, about 175cm -180cm tall, of thin build, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and hooded-jumper, black track pants and white shoes.

He is known to frequent the Hurstville, Belmore, Girraween, Lethbridge Park, Sutherland Shire and Camden areas.

Anyone with information about Riyas’s whereabouts is urged to contact Campsie Police Station on (02) 9784 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

