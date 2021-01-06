Reading Time: 2 minutes
NSW Health has released a new list of venues in western Sydney that have recorded confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 12 venues in Wentworthville.
If you visited Udaya Supermarket, a popular Indian supermarket on Station Street, Wentworthville, you might need to get tested. The venue has been listed on three separate occasions as a possible exposure site. The dates and dates are:
- Wednesday, 30 December between 6:30 PM and 6:35 PM
- Sunday, 3 January between 6:30 PM and 6:40 PM
- Monday, 4 January between 6:30 and 6:35 PM
Other popular venues that have reported cases include Sri Lakshmi Supermarket and Swagath Biryani House.
Here is a detailed list of the venues, dates, and timings:
- BSW on Sunday, 27 December (between 8:30 PM and 8:35 PM)
- Domino’s Pizza on Sunday, 27 December (between 8:50 PM and 9 PM)
- Woolworths on Wednesday, 30 December (between 12 PM and 12:10 PM)
- Green Farm Meat NSW Halal on Wednesday, 30 December (between 12:10 PM and 12:15 PM)
- Ambeys Big Apple on Friday, 1 January (between 5:30 PM and 5:40 PM)
- Sri Lakshmi Supermarket on Friday, 1 January (between 5:40 PM and 5:45 PM)
- Pizza Hut on Saturday, 2 January (between 8:30 and 8:40 PM)
- Swagath Biryani House on Monday, 4 January (between 6:40 PM and 6:50 PM)
Anyone who was at these venues at these times and dates is strongly encouraged to get tested immediately and self-isolate, even with the mildest of symptoms.
Wentworthville has been added to the list of COVID hotspot areas in Sydney whose residents and visitors at banned from the SCG Test match on 7 January. Other areas include Auburn, Lidcombe, and Belmore.
