fbpx
Thursday, June 17, 2021
HomeIndia in Australia
India in Australia

Stopping family violence: Call out disrespect

By Indian Link
0
Australian Government Poster for Stop it at the Start campaign
The Australian Government's initiative - 'Stop it at the Start' campaign. Source: supplied

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Some mistakes often start small but if left unrectified, soon become a bigger problem. Harinder Kaur, the co-founder of the Harman foundation, whose mission is to help those who are in extreme vulnerable situations, is a proud advocate who offers her voice standing up for those who don’t have a voice.

She was on the phone with her young male relative and overheard him being rude to his mother. She was taken aback by his tone and attitude and decided to step in and call this out. The nature of these everyday interactions with the women in our life often get overlooked, but not addressing these issues from the start has a detrimental impact in the long run.

As an ambassador of The Stop it at the Start campaign, the social worker encourages Australians to “be a real role model, show your love and respect with your actions”. The way forward towards a progressive society is by valuing and respecting women from all walks of life.

The Australian Government has launched the $18.8 million for the third phase of the national campaign: Stop it at the Start to reduce violence against women and their children.

The Stop it at the Start campaign encourages adults to make themselves heard and empowers them to take actions that will have a positive influence on the attitudes and behaviours of young people. Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Ruston said the campaign was critical in our efforts to prevent family, domestic and sexual violence.

“Each and every one of us has a role to play in ensuring disrespectful attitudes and behaviours towards women are not learned in childhood,” Minister Ruston said.

“We all need to make ourselves heard when we witness disrespect and turn it into an opportunity to set the standard for what is and isn’t acceptable.

“Taking action on this issue may seem overwhelming but if we all take small steps, such as

reconsidering our own views or talking to our children about respectful relationships, it can add up to a positive change for Australia.”

The Stop it at the Start campaign began in 2016 as an initiative under the National Plan to Reduce Violence Against Women and their Children 2010-2022. Phase one of the campaign encouraged adults to recognise their own unconscious behaviour and understand the influence such behaviour can have on others, including the next generation. Phase two asked people to take ownership of the issue rather than using arguments to rationalise disrespectful behaviours.

Evaluation research found the campaign is changing attitudes with 42% of adults taking action, such as having a conversation with a young person about respectful relationships or changing the way they behave towards others as a result of earlier phases of the campaign.

The third phase was launched earlier this year with the main mission centralised around the idea of our role in ensuring women of all ages and cultural backgrounds have opportunities to reach their full potential.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au.

READ ALSO: Harinder Kaur is Blacktown City’s 2021 Woman of the Year

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Little India’ precinct announced in Harris Park
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Australian Government Poster for Stop it at the Start campaign

Stopping family violence: Call out disrespect

Indian Link - 0
  Some mistakes often start small but if left unrectified, soon become a bigger problem. Harinder Kaur, the co-founder of the Harman foundation, whose mission...
little India Harris Park

‘Little India’ precinct announced in Harris Park

Indian Link - 0
  In a historic move, the motion was passed unanimously in Parramatta Council yesterday that a certain section of Harris Park will be named 'Little...
Vishal Jood supporters in India

Vishal Jood supporters in India rally to demand his release

Indian Link - 0
  Vishal Jood, the 24-year-old Indian student who was arrested by NSW Police in alleged connection with violent activities in Harris Park, has amassed substantial...

Telstra Best of Business Awards: entries now open

Indian Link - 0
  Are you an innovative small or medium sized business in Australia? You might be the perfect candidate for Telstra’s Best of Business Awards, which...
Sunflower released on Zee5 on June 11th. review

REVIEW: Sunflower (series on Zee5)

Indian Link - 0
  "Sunflower" keeps you guessing all the way, all right -- but that's because the show tries to do too many things, diluting the impact...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020