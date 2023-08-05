Stay alert: Aus to citizens following NCR and NUH violence

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Australia has issued an advisory to its citizens traveling to India, urging them to “exercise a high degree of caution in light of the prevailing threat of terrorist activity, civil unrest, and crime.” The advisory is a result of violence in Nuh and some parts of NCR.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has particularly warned about isolated incidents of violent demonstrations across the National Capital Region, including Delhi, and certain areas in India where higher levels of caution are necessary.

In the wake of recent clashes that erupted in the Nuh district of Haryana, resulting in the tragic death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric, Australian authorities have heightened their warning to travelers. The violence occurred during a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, which was attacked by mobs in the Muslim-dominated Nuh district. The situation remains tense, and authorities have taken measures to enhance security in the region.

The Australian advisory specifically highlights Manipur, where curfews and restrictions continue following violent demonstrations that resulted in casualties. Security agencies have increased their presence in the region, and mobile internet services remain suspended while transportation services have been disrupted.

Australian citizens are strongly urged to avoid demonstrations and large public gatherings in Manipur and to keep a close eye on local media for updates and official warnings.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade emphasises the importance of adhering to the advice of local authorities and taking official warnings seriously. With an increased presence of police and security personnel in the National Capital Region, Australian travelers are advised to steer clear of protests and large public gatherings.

In the aftermath of the Nuh-Sohna-Gurugram violence, Hindu outfits, including Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Hindu Yuva Vahini, have staged protests in various parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The situation remains tense in these regions, and travelers are cautioned to be vigilant and avoid areas where protests are taking place.

The Australian government acknowledges the ongoing efforts by Indian security agencies to maintain law and order. However, they emphasize that the situation remains unpredictable and may change at short notice. Thus, Australian citizens in India are urged to stay informed about local developments such as NCR and NUH violence, and follow any travel advisories issued by the Australian government.

Australia’s advisory comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of its citizens during their travels in India. Travelers are encouraged to register with the Australian government’s “Smartraveller” service to receive real-time updates and assistance in case of emergencies.

