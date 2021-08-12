fbpx
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Indian Independence Day: State of Nostalgia

This Independence Day, we sought out Australians from each state of India, and asked them to reprise the “wow factor” of their home state.

By Indian Link
0

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Years have rolled by, boundaries have been redrawn and new relationships forged in this our adopted homeland; but the nostalgia remains, and so do the fond memories.

PREETI JABBAL, DHANYA SAMUEL, RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA and USHA RAMANUJAM ARVIND compile this feature. In its warp, in its weft, in its weave, India lives on, forever young…

Click on each state below to relive our readers favourite memories…

Andhra Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Steel plant- Chhattisgarh

Delhi

Rashtrapati Bhavan- Delhi

Goa

Beach- Goa

Gujarat

Haryana

Saina Nehwal- Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla- Himachal Pradesh
 

Jharkhand

Mahendra Singh Dhoni- Jharkhand
 

Karnataka

Kashmir 

Kerala 

Madhya Pradesh

Khajuraho temple- Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Ajanta and Ellora cave- Maharashtra

 Manipur

Mary Kom- Manipur

Meghalaya

  Mizoram

Soccer players- Mizoram

Nagaland

Tribes- Nagaland

Odisha (Orissa)

Punjab

Bhangra dancers- Punjab

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Tamil Nadu

Kanjeevaram silk saree- Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Tripura

Truly Wow! 

 Uttar Pradesh

Taj Mahal- Uttarakhand
 

 Uttarakhand

Bengal tigers- Uttarakhand
 

 West Bengal

Howrah Bridge- West Bengal

Indian Link

Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

