South Asian festival coming to Liverpool in May

From Friday 20 to Sunday 22 May 2022, festival goers will encounter exciting things during the South Asian festival Starry Sari night along George Street, Liverpool, unofficially dubbed ‘Sari Street’ as it houses the largest collection of Sari fashion shops in the country.

First introduced by Mayor of Liverpool Ned Mannoun in 2013, Starry Sari Night will provide a holistic experience of traditional and modern South Asian culture, through cuisine, fashion, dance, music, and art.

Mayor Mannoun emphasised how important it was for Council’s events to hold a mirror up to our community, reminding us of who we are through the South Asian festival.

“Experience South Asia in the South West encompasses everything we want to achieve with Starry Sari Night. We want to deliver an immersive cultural experience in the Liverpool CBD, transporting attendees to the vibrant streets that epitomise South Asia over three days.”

According to .idcommunity, Indian is one of the most common ethnicities in Liverpool with 6.5 per cent of the population nominating Indian as one of their ancestries in 2016 – an increase of 0.7 per cent in 2011.

“For some members of the community, this event will hold a degree of nostalgia capturing the sights, smells, and tastes of their beloved homeland – from India and Sri Lanka to Pakistan and Nepal to Bhutan and Bangladesh,” Mayor Mannoun said. “For many others, it will be an introduction to a new, interesting and ever-evolving culture.”

Mayor Mannoun said the event is the reintroduction of George Street and the local businesses that call it home to the rest of Greater Sydney.

“Beyond giving thousands of locals and visitors from Greater Sydney the chance to soak up the best of South Asia in the heart of Liverpool, our aim is to also highlight how special this space really is.”

“We are confident people will want to return to George Street months and months after the celebrations are over, allowing it to assume its rightful place as one of Sydney’s most unique streets and a must-visit destination for South Asian food and fashion,” Mayor Mannoun said.

Starry Sari Night is proudly funded by the NSW Government through the Festival of Place Open Streets Program. Mayor Mannoun also thanked the media partners for their support of this event including Desi Australia, Indian Link, Zee5 and ZeeTV and Time Out.

