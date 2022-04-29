fbpx
India in Australia

South Asian festival coming to Liverpool in May

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
dance group at Liverpool starry sari night
Source: supplied
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

From Friday 20 to Sunday 22 May 2022, festival goers will encounter exciting things during the South Asian festival Starry Sari night along George Street, Liverpool, unofficially dubbed ‘Sari Street’ as it houses the largest collection of Sari fashion shops in the country.

First introduced by Mayor of Liverpool Ned Mannoun in 2013, Starry Sari Night will provide a holistic experience of traditional and modern South Asian culture, through cuisine, fashion, dance, music, and art. 

Mayor Mannoun emphasised how important it was for Council’s events to hold a mirror up to our community, reminding us of who we are through the South Asian festival.

stall at starry sari night
source: supplied

 

“Experience South Asia in the South West encompasses everything we want to achieve with Starry Sari Night. We want to deliver an immersive cultural experience in the Liverpool CBD, transporting attendees to the vibrant streets that epitomise South Asia over three days.”

According to .idcommunity, Indian is one of the most common ethnicities in Liverpool with 6.5 per cent of the population nominating Indian as one of their ancestries in 2016 – an increase of 0.7 per cent in 2011. 

“For some members of the community, this event will hold a degree of nostalgia capturing the sights, smells, and tastes of their beloved homeland – from India and Sri Lanka to Pakistan and Nepal to Bhutan and Bangladesh,” Mayor Mannoun said. “For many others, it will be an introduction to a new, interesting and ever-evolving culture.”

Mayor Mannoun said the event is the reintroduction of George Street and the local businesses that call it home to the rest of Greater Sydney. 

dance group at liverpool starry sari night
Source: supplied

“Beyond giving thousands of locals and visitors from Greater Sydney the chance to soak up the best of South Asia in the heart of Liverpool, our aim is to also highlight how special this space really is.”

“We are confident people will want to return to George Street months and months after the celebrations are over, allowing it to assume its rightful place as one of Sydney’s most unique streets and a must-visit destination for South Asian food and fashion,” Mayor Mannoun said. 

Starry Sari Night is proudly funded by the NSW Government through the Festival of Place Open Streets Program. Mayor Mannoun also thanked the media partners for their support of this event including Desi Australia, Indian Link, Zee5 and ZeeTV and Time Out.

READ MORE: The other side of Indian festivals 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCan your mobile phone get a virus?
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

dance group at Liverpool starry sari night

South Asian festival coming to Liverpool in May

Indian Link - 0
  From Friday 20 to Sunday 22 May 2022, festival goers will encounter exciting things during the South Asian festival Starry Sari night along George...
Virus detection on mobile phone

Can your mobile phone get a virus?

Indian Link - 0
  With nearly 84% of the world’s population now owning a smartphone, and our dependence on them growing all the time, these devices have become an attractive...
anzac day perth indian contingent

Anzac Day 2022: Indian links

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  When Col Avtar Gill marched in the Anzac Day Parade in Brisbane this year, he paid a special tribute to his forebears at Gallipoli. The...
BAPS Opera House

BAPS Australia launches centenary celebrations of spiritual founder

Indian Link - 0
  Sydney’s BAPS Swaminarayan community has this week joined its diasporic brotherhood in celebrating its spiritual leader HDH Pramukh Swami Maharaj's birth centenary. As they...
Ramadan can be a challenging time for those with eating disorders.

Struggling with anorexia during Ramadan

Indian Link - 0
  Every year, as Ramadan rolls out, millions of Muslims around the world refrain from food and drink to develop their faith and bond with...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020