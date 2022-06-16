fbpx
Queen’s Birthday Honours, 2022

Medicos and boffins lead the charge yet again from the Indian community in this year’s Honours list, but community heroes sneak in too.

Congratulating the Indian-origin recipients of the Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), Member of the Order of Australia (AM) and Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) awards at the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Sydney’s Dr. Marlene Kanga, AO For distinguished service to engineering, particularly as a global leader and role model to women, to professional organisations, and to business.

Dr Marlen Kanga.
Dr Marlen Kanga. Source: Supplied

Melbourne’s Prof. Suresh Kumar Bhargava, AM For significant service to tertiary education, and to Australia-India relations.

Prof Suresh Kumar Bhargava AM
Prof. Suresh Kumar Bhargava. Source: Supplied

Sydney’s Prof. Sameer Bhole, AM For significant service to dentistry, to education and research, and to professional associations.

Prof. Sameer Bhole dentist
Prof. Sameer Bhole. Source: Supplied

Canberra’s Prof. Rory Medcalf, AM For significant service to international relations, and to tertiary education.

rory medcalf
Prof. Rory Medcalf, from the National Security College, ANU College of Asia and the Pacific, photographed at the ANU Crawford School (Lannon Harley/ANU).

Melbourne’s Ravi Inder Singh Nijjer, AM For significant service to maritime transport safety.

Ravi Inder Singh Nijjer
Ravi Inder Singh Nijjer. Source: Supplied

WA’s Asha Bhat, OAM For service to the Indigenous community of Western Australia.

Asha Bhat of SAC Albany
Asha Bhat. Source: Supplied

Tasmania’s Dr Jacob George, OAM For service to the community of Tasmania.

Dr Jacob George
Dr Jacob George. Source: Supplied

Sydney’s Kersi Meher-Homji, OAM. For service to the multicultural community, and to cricket.

cricket writer kersi meher-homji
Kersi Meher-Homji. Source: Supplied

Melbourne’s Dr Sathya Rao, OAM For service to Psychiatry.

Dr Sathya Rao
Dr Sathya Rao. Source: Supplied

Sydney’s Dr Smita Shah, OAM For service to community health.

Smita Shah
Dr Smita Shah. Source: Supplied

Brisbane’s Gurpreet Pinky Singh, OAM For service to the community through a range of roles.

Gurpreet Pinky Singh
Gurpreet Pinky Singh. Source: Supplied

Sydney’s Hector Soans, OAM For service to the Anglo-Indian community of Australia.

Hector and Marina Soans of ARAIA
Hector Soans with his wife Marina. Source: Facebook

