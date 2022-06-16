Queen’s Birthday Honours, 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Congratulating the Indian-origin recipients of the Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), Member of the Order of Australia (AM) and Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) awards at the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Sydney’s Dr. Marlene Kanga, AO For distinguished service to engineering, particularly as a global leader and role model to women, to professional organisations, and to business.

Melbourne’s Prof. Suresh Kumar Bhargava, AM For significant service to tertiary education, and to Australia-India relations.

Sydney’s Prof. Sameer Bhole, AM For significant service to dentistry, to education and research, and to professional associations.

Canberra’s Prof. Rory Medcalf, AM For significant service to international relations, and to tertiary education.

Melbourne’s Ravi Inder Singh Nijjer, AM For significant service to maritime transport safety.

WA’s Asha Bhat, OAM For service to the Indigenous community of Western Australia.

Tasmania’s Dr Jacob George, OAM For service to the community of Tasmania.

Sydney’s Kersi Meher-Homji, OAM. For service to the multicultural community, and to cricket.

Melbourne’s Dr Sathya Rao, OAM For service to Psychiatry.

Sydney’s Dr Smita Shah, OAM For service to community health.

Brisbane’s Gurpreet Pinky Singh, OAM For service to the community through a range of roles.

Sydney’s Hector Soans, OAM For service to the Anglo-Indian community of Australia.

