fbpx
Monday, June 14, 2021
HomeIndia in Australia
India in Australia

Queen’s Birthday Honours 2021: Dr Selvanayagam Selvendra, OAM

Melbourne’s Dr Selvendra is honoured in this year’s Queen’s Birthday honours list for service to multicultural organisations, and to medicine.

Rajni Anand Luthra
By Rajni Anand Luthra
0
Dr Selvendra, Melbourne, medicine

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

It was with characteristic humility that Dr Selvendra OAM accepted congratulations for his Queen’s Birthday honour.

“I’m grateful to the Australian government for recognising my services to the community,” he said with understated elegance.

He received the honour this year for service to multicultural organisations, and to medicine.

Much of Melbourne’s recent Hindu migrants might not have heard of Dr Selvendra, but they would all have visited community hotspots that he launched, or participated in iconic annual events that he began decades ago.

Foremost among these are three well-known places of worship that Dr Selvendra has seen grow from small-scale gathering spots to large community structures that now welcome prime ministers and public figures. These include the Hindu Society of Victoria’s Shiva Vishnu Temple, which sits on 15 acres of land at Carrum Downs. Dr Selvendra was a founding member of the HSV when it was launched in 1982, and continued to serve on its management committee until much later.

A devout Hindu, Dr Selvendra also founded the Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple at The Basin in 1990, and served as Chairman of its Board of Trustees for many years. The Temple was in the news last year for becoming the largest Hindu temple in the Southern Hemisphere made with handmade granite stones in the traditional style.

Dr Selvendra also remains deeply involved with the Melbourne Murugan Temple and Cultural Centre in Sunshine, a project initiated and developed by his wife Mani.

The Selvendras’ contribution to Hindu life in Victoria cannot be underestimated.

Dr Selvendra came to Melbourne in 1974 after his medical education in England, Scotland and Ireland. He practised as General Medical Practitioner and Surgeon, serving at Sunshine and at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, in a career that spanned 59 years.

READ ALSO:Dr Santosh Kumar, OAM: Seniors are a valuable community resource

The Sri Lanka-born doctor was also felicitated for his contribution to the multicultural community in the arts.

“In the 1970s, there really was not much in the way of arts for us in the South Asian community,” Dr Selvendra recalled. “Those of us who were arts inclined had to initiate programs ourselves.”

And so he became the organiser of dramas, film screenings, concerts, radio shows. The music festival platforms he organised have led the way to the high-profile Sruthi Laya Kendra and the Academy of Indian Music, Victoria. As a Carnatic music fan and artiste, he founded the South Indian Music Festival to mark the ardently followed Thyagaraja Aradhana, a tribute to the father of Carnatic music that fans all over the world celebrate to this day.

Melbourne’s first-ever Thyagaraja Aradhana was held at the Selvendra residence. It was the start of the Indian classical music scene in the community, leading to a string of concerts and fund-raising events.

As a performer himself – Dr Selvendra played the Jewish harp (morsing) – he can reel off a long list of high-profile touring artistes from southern India who he accompanied on stage.

READ ALSO: Queen’s Birthday Honours 2021: Assoc Prof Ramesh Balasubramaniam, OAM

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDr Santosh Kumar, OAM: Seniors are a valuable community resource
Next articleQueen’s Birthday Honours 2021: Assoc Prof Ramesh Balasubramaniam, OAM
Rajni Anand Luthra
Rajni Anand Luthra
Rajni is the Editor of Indian Link.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Dr Ramesh Balasubramaniam OAM, dentist, oral medicine specialist, perth, sleep research.

Queen’s Birthday Honours 2021: Assoc Prof Ramesh Balasubramaniam, OAM

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Associate Professor Ramesh Balasubramaniam from the University of Western Australia has been recognised for his significant contributions to dentistry and the field of Oral...
Dr Selvendra, Melbourne, medicine

Queen’s Birthday Honours 2021: Dr Selvanayagam Selvendra, OAM

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  It was with characteristic humility that Dr Selvendra OAM accepted congratulations for his Queen’s Birthday honour. “I’m grateful to the Australian government for recognising my...
Dr Santosh Kumar

Dr Santosh Kumar, OAM: Seniors are a valuable community resource

Indian Link - 0
  “I’m sad and happy,” Dr Santosh Kumar OAM told Indian Link about his Queen’s Birthday honour this year. He lost his wife of 57 years,...
child wearing mask

209 Australian kids stranded in India, with special legal rights we...

Indian Link - 0
  The latest Senate estimates hearings revealed there were more than 200 Australian children stuck in India without their parents, up from 173 last month. Department of Foreign...
Lord Buddha- Nirvanam

The ultimate goal of meditation is Nirvana

Noel G De Souza - 0
  Most people associate the idea of Nirvana with Gautama Buddha. And that is rightly so, because he made Nirvana (or Nibanna, as he termed...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020