fbpx
India in AustraliaPerth

WACE 2021: Finishing school in lockdown

Perth's Charan Kanwal Singh shares his experiences.

By Manan Luthra
0
(Source: Canva)
(Source: Canva)
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

The class of 2021 talks COVID and (high school) tests.

 

Name: Charan Kanwal Singh

ATAR: 98.70

Subjects: English, Chemistry, Mathematics: Methods, Mathematics: Specialist, Business Management & Enterprise, Economics, Punjabi (interstate)

Results/Special Awards: Certificate of Distinction, Subject Certificate of Excellence: Business Management & Enterprise (top 0.5% in WA)

School: Scotch College, Perth

University/Course: University of Western Australia – Bachelor of Philosophy (Honours) with Majors in Business Management and Economics

READ ALSO: SACE 2021: Finishing school in lockdown

With your Year 12 now behind you, you’ve probably had opportunity to look back at it all with some wisdom. What did you learn about yourself in the year 2021?

I learnt that with effort and perseverance, your hard work will be rewarded. Even though you might want to procrastinate, when you receive your results in the end, you realise it is worth the effort.

The past two years have caused a lot of uncertainty for students. How did you go about your studies while adapting to a changing health environment?

Living in WA, we have thankfully not been too affected by pandemic-imposed lockdowns. There were a few short periods of lockdown, but we transitioned to distance learning pretty efficiently.

Young people are becoming increasingly aware of news and political affairs. What were your main news sources throughout the year?

Having moved from overseas in the middle of the academic year, I had a heavy workload to catch up on in Year 11 and was fairly occupied during Year 12 too. I didn’t want to read the news as I felt it might distract me.

After online classes, are you Team Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Hangout or other?

It depends. If I wanted to speak to my friends that lived elsewhere or were tutoring online, I would use Zoom. Microsoft Teams tends to be used more for office and school purposes.

What extra-curricular activities, hobbies, or TV shows helped you through the past two years?

I was the vice-captain of chess at my school and would often spend time during lunch playing chess. Sport was also a nice way to relax and unwind. I watched YouTube videos rather than TV shows. Be careful not to fall into the rabbit hole of social media, where you keep on clicking on recommended videos; that wastes lots of time!

Do you think nerds rule the world?

I think nerds have been negatively stereotyped and poorly defined. If you have passed through Year 12, there would have been periods of time where you would have felt like a nerd and that’s alright. Everyone has been a nerd once upon a time. I feel they do rule the world.

What moments from 2021 do you remember most fondly?

The fondest memory for me has to have been the day my WACE exams finished. I felt very relieved once I knew I had finished school. Results day was pretty fulfilling too; it felt great to see that years of hard work had paid off. During school, some of my biggest achievements include getting the role of Chess Vice-Captain and joining the Student Council.

What would your advice to future final year students be?

Enjoy it. Work hard. Simple.

Describe your final year in 3 words

Busy but enjoyable.

READ ALSO: VCE 2021: Finishing school in lockdown

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘The Tourist’ role is game-changer for actor Kabir Singh
Next articleREVIEW: The Great Indian Murder (Disney+ Hotstar)
Manan Luthra
Writer, cricket fan, gin and tonic enthusiast. Emerging journalist passionate about art, sport, and education

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

love is blind south asian contestants

Season 2 of ‘Love is Blind’ to feature four South Asian...

Indian Link - 0
  Ahead of its global release on 11 February, Netflix has unveiled the cast of its latest season of Love is Blind – and it...
hsc 2021

HSC 2021: Finishing school in lockdown

Manan Luthra - 0
  The class of 2021 talk COVID and (high school) tests.   Name: Dhruv Hariharan ATAR: 99.95 Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Maths Extension 1, Maths Extension 2, English Advanced, German School: Knox Grammar School, Sydney Results/Special...
sace 2021

SACE 2021: Finishing school in lockdown

Manan Luthra - 0
  The class of 2021 talk COVID and (high school) tests   Name: Hussain Hardwarewala ATAR: 98.15 Subjects: Chemistry, Mathematical Methods, Psychology, Integrated Learning, General English, Research Project, Music Solo Performance, Music...
Gurbani Minhas (left) and Abhinav Rajan (right). (Images supplied)

VCE 2021: Finishing school in lockdown

Manan Luthra - 0
  The class of 2021 talks COVID and (high school) tests.   Name: Gurbani Minhas ATAR: 97.65 Subjects: Mathematical Methods, Biology, Chemistry, English Language, Latin, Chinese Second Language. School: Penleigh...

REVIEW: The Great Indian Murder (Disney+ Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  'The Great Indian Murder', a nine-episode series directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is an adaptation of the book - Six Suspects, authored by the former...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020