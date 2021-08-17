fbpx
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Natalie Ward, NSW Minister for Multiculturalism, congratulates #MissionJAB

By Indian Link
0

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Recognising increased vaccine uptake as the need of the hour, Indian Link launched #MissionJAB, an initiative to boost vaccine awareness in Australia’s Indian community.

Armed with a catchy ‘Jab Song’ (inspired by the song “London Thumakda” from the Bollywood film Queen), #MissionJAB reached out to thousands in the country, encouraging them to book a vaccine appointment and keep their community safe.

In a letter addressed to Indian Link CEO Pawan Luthra, NSW Minister for Multiculturalism Natalie Ward has congratulated #MissionJAB for “helping to save lives.”

“The song is catchy and good-hearted and the accompanying graphics effectively convey this vital message, especially to younger viewers. My office has shared its YouTube link with many of our stakeholders,” she wrote.

“May I take this opportunity to commend Indian Link for educating its readers about the public health measures that are helping to counter the spread of COVID-19. The NSW Government appreciates that you, your team and the community are helping to save lives.”

#MissionJAB has also gotten the community involved by sharing “vaxxies” (vaccine selfies) with the hashtag #jabwegotvaxxed. With a simple selfie after getting a jab, first or second dose, members of the community shared their vaccine experience, thus normalising the procedure and increasing vaccine trust within their social circles.

The Indian Link Radio team has worked tirelessly to create catchy jingles that reach out to our 40,000+ strong radio audience. The feedback from listeners and members of the community has been fantastic.

 

 

Another aspect of #MissionJAB has been sharing video messages from friends of the Indian community here in Australia, including Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee, Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello, and MPs Julia Finn, Bruce Atkinson, Michelle Rowland, Jodi McKay, and Julian Leeser.

Politicians across the spectrum, leaders like Multicultural NSW CEO Joseph La Posta, and community organisations like Pink Sari Project have congratulated #MissionJAB for getting the vaccination message out to the community.

pink sari share
Source: Facebook

Source: LinkedIn

Health professionals from India, who worked in the frontline during the deadly second wave in April, have joined our short video series to stress the urgency of vaccination at this time. The messages are in a variety of languages including English, Hindi, and Marathi.

With #MissionJAB, the aim was to get the message out to as many people as possible: to get the jab and stay safe. Have you booked your appointment yet?

READ ALSO: Vaccine selfies show people doing civic duty and encouraging the community

Previous articleIndia registers 3rd-ever Test win at Lord’s
Next articleDr McComas Taylor: Translating the Vishnu Purana into English
Indian Link

Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

