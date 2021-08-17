Natalie Ward, NSW Minister for Multiculturalism, congratulates #MissionJAB

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Recognising increased vaccine uptake as the need of the hour, Indian Link launched #MissionJAB, an initiative to boost vaccine awareness in Australia’s Indian community.

Armed with a catchy ‘Jab Song’ (inspired by the song “London Thumakda” from the Bollywood film Queen), #MissionJAB reached out to thousands in the country, encouraging them to book a vaccine appointment and keep their community safe.

In a letter addressed to Indian Link CEO Pawan Luthra, NSW Minister for Multiculturalism Natalie Ward has congratulated #MissionJAB for “helping to save lives.”

“The song is catchy and good-hearted and the accompanying graphics effectively convey this vital message, especially to younger viewers. My office has shared its YouTube link with many of our stakeholders,” she wrote.

“May I take this opportunity to commend Indian Link for educating its readers about the public health measures that are helping to counter the spread of COVID-19. The NSW Government appreciates that you, your team and the community are helping to save lives.”

#MissionJAB has also gotten the community involved by sharing “vaxxies” (vaccine selfies) with the hashtag #jabwegotvaxxed. With a simple selfie after getting a jab, first or second dose, members of the community shared their vaccine experience, thus normalising the procedure and increasing vaccine trust within their social circles.

The Indian Link Radio team has worked tirelessly to create catchy jingles that reach out to our 40,000+ strong radio audience. The feedback from listeners and members of the community has been fantastic.

#MissionJAB vaxxies 1 of 6

Another aspect of #MissionJAB has been sharing video messages from friends of the Indian community here in Australia, including Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee, Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello, and MPs Julia Finn, Bruce Atkinson, Michelle Rowland, Jodi McKay, and Julian Leeser.

Politicians across the spectrum, leaders like Multicultural NSW CEO Joseph La Posta, and community organisations like Pink Sari Project have congratulated #MissionJAB for getting the vaccination message out to the community.

Health professionals from India, who worked in the frontline during the deadly second wave in April, have joined our short video series to stress the urgency of vaccination at this time. The messages are in a variety of languages including English, Hindi, and Marathi.

With #MissionJAB, the aim was to get the message out to as many people as possible: to get the jab and stay safe. Have you booked your appointment yet?

READ ALSO: Vaccine selfies show people doing civic duty and encouraging the community

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup