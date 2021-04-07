Vic Govt provides $500K for upgrades at Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Shiva Vishnu Temple at Carrum Downs will have a new multipurpose hall, thanks to funding by the Victorian Government.

The redevelopment is receiving $500,000 from the $21 million set aside by the Government for upgrading multicultural community facilities, announced in the state Budget for 2020/21.

The funding will be subject to the Hindu Society of Victoria obtaining the relevant building approvals for the proposed works.

The Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said on a recent visit to the Temple, “We’re proud to support the construction of a new hall to support Victoria’s growing Hindu community. The temple is magnificent, both in its beauty and its purpose in helping Hindu Victorians come together.”

Participating in a traditional Hindu ceremony on the occasion with Member for Carrum Sonya Kilkenny, Minister Spence thanked the society for their important work in bringing the Hindu community together, particularly over the past year.

She added, “It is so important all Victorians have a sense of belonging and a place to connect with culture and traditions, and the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple is crucial to that work.”

The Member for Carrum Sonya Kilkenny said, “We’re proud to support this new hall and the delivery of the Society’s much-loved events and festivals.”

Since 2014, the Labor Government has provided nearly $300,000 to support the work of the Hindu Society of Victoria through various grant programs.

This funding has provided upgrades to the temple and surrounding infrastructure, allowing thousands of visitors to attend the Temple’s various Pooja ceremonies and festival celebrations each year.

The Shiva Vishnu Temple, founded in 1982 and consecrated in 1994, sits on 15 acres of land at Carrum Downs. It is also regarded as a cultural centre, given it has a library, museum, educational facility, seminar rooms, community function venue and a large commercial kitchen.

Visit the temple at 52 Boundary Rd, Carrum Downs VIC 3201.

READ ALSO: Ganesha’s new abode in Melbourne

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup