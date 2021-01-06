Vic Govt announces $50,000 for Hindu celebrations

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Victorian Government has today announced $200,000 for multicultural festivals and celebrations.
$50,000 of this amount is set aside for Hindu celebrations, events and festivals.
Acting Minister for Multicultural Affairs Shaun Leane today opened the Multicultural Festivals and Events Program, inviting organisations to apply for funding for events to be held between March and June this year.
The funding will support events held either in person or in a digital format. In-person events must adhere to the COVIDSafe Public Events Framework.
With the entertainment and events industry one of the hardest hit because of the pandemic, this funding announcement comes as a welcome move.
The initiative is part of the Andrews’ Labor Government’s election commitment to invest $200,000 to support multicultural celebrations.
In March, Victoria’s Greek community will celebrate the 200th anniversary of Greek independence – a significant occasion on their cultural calendar. Minister Shaun Leane said, “The $200,000 funding will help it be COVIDSafe but importantly, a milestone to remember.”
Applications close 3pm on Wednesday, 3 February. For more information or to apply, visit vic.gov.au/multicultural-festivals-and-events-program.
READ ALSO: Vic Premier: Support package for multicultural communities