fbpx
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home India in Australia Melbourne
India in AustraliaMelbourne

Vic Govt announces $50,000 for Hindu celebrations

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
MELB indian DANCE
Narthana Sorubalaya Bharatanatyam School in Essendon.

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

The Victorian Government has today announced $200,000 for multicultural festivals and celebrations.

- Advertisement -

$50,000 of this amount is set aside for Hindu celebrations, events and festivals.

Acting Minister for Multicultural Affairs Shaun Leane today opened the Multicultural Festivals and Events Program, inviting organisations to apply for funding for events to be held between March and June this year.

The funding will support events held either in person or in a digital format. In-person events must adhere to the COVIDSafe Public Events Framework.

With the entertainment and events industry one of the hardest hit because of the pandemic, this funding announcement comes as a welcome move.

The initiative is part of the Andrews’ Labor Government’s election commitment to invest $200,000 to support multicultural celebrations.

In March, Victoria’s Greek community will celebrate the 200th anniversary of Greek independence – a significant occasion on their cultural calendar. Minister Shaun Leane said, “The $200,000 funding will help it be COVIDSafe but importantly, a milestone to remember.”

Applications close 3pm on Wednesday, 3 February. For more information or to apply, visit vic.gov.au/multicultural-festivals-and-events-program.

READ ALSO: Vic Premier: Support package for multicultural communities

- Advertisement -
Previous article12 Wentworthville venues identified as possible COVID exposure sites
Next articleIndian international student saves 9 Australian lives with organ donation
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

a r rahman

5 best songs by the talented A R Rahman

Indian Link - 0
  Perhaps one of India's most celebrated musicians and composers, A R Rahman has made an unforgettable mark in the music landscape. The Padma Bhushan awardee...
Rakshitha Mallepally indian international student killed, organ donation saves nine lives.

Indian international student saves 9 Australian lives with organ donation

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Her very name speaks volumes for her last act in this world. Following a horrific accident on the night of 31 Dec 2020, Rakshitha Mallepally's...
MELB indian DANCE

Vic Govt announces $50,000 for Hindu celebrations

Indian Link - 0
  The Victorian Government has today announced $200,000 for multicultural festivals and celebrations. $50,000 of this amount is set aside for Hindu celebrations, events and festivals. Acting...
wentworthville street view

12 Wentworthville venues identified as possible COVID exposure sites

Indian Link - 0
  NSW Health has released a new list of venues in western Sydney that have recorded confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 12 venues in Wentworthville. If...
Director of IIT Kanpur – La Trobe University Research Academy Professor Suresh Chandra Srivastava.

La Trobe Director appointed at IIT Kanpur

Indian Link - 0
  The IIT Kanpur – La Trobe University Research Academy based in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has appointed esteemed expert in electrical engineering, Professor Suresh Chandra...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020