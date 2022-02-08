VCE 2021: Finishing school in lockdown

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The class of 2021 talks COVID and (high school) tests.

Name: Gurbani Minhas

ATAR: 97.65

Subjects: Mathematical Methods, Biology, Chemistry, English Language, Latin, Chinese Second Language.

School: Penleigh and Essendon Grammar School, Melbourne

University Course: Bachelor of Science, University of Melbourne.

Name: Abhinav Rajan

ATAR: 94.05

Subjects: General English (A+), Physics (A-), Sport Science (A-), Biology (B+)

School: Christian Brothers College, Melbourne

University Course: Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science (Radiation Therapy)

With your Year 12 now behind you, you’ve probably had opportunity to look back at it all with some wisdom. What did you learn about yourself in the year 2021?

Abhinav Rajan: To not underestimate myself when I’m doing something I have never seen before.

Gurbani Minhas: Looking back at what perhaps may have been the most stressful period of my life yet, I cannot confidently say that I have no regrets. There are many things I wish I could have done differently, however all those decisions I made enabled me to reflect on my choices and further cultivate a new skill. I learned that I am a reflective person, further enabling me to discern my proclivity towards persistence and tenacity.

The past two years have caused a lot of uncertainty for students. How did you go about your studies while adapting to a changing health environment?

Gurbani: Learning in such an adverse environment provided me with a multiplicity of challenges. I had to keep up with the academic aspect of my life and simultaneously maintain my physical and mental well-being. I found that taking time out of my day to talk to my friends and family, and working out regularly, aided in mitigating the stress and pressure I’d been feeling.

Abhinav: I played a lot of basketball and badminton at school and watched a lot of anime to help me pass some time.

Young people are becoming increasingly aware of news and political affairs. What were your main news sources throughout the year?

Abhinav: My main sources of news were the news programs on TV but sometimes I would get information through other social media accounts.

Gurbani: I did constantly try to keep up with the news, whether it was through television or Instagram, both of which I used quite often.

After online classes, are you Team Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Hangout or other?

Abhinav: Having used Microsoft Teams the most I would pick it, but Zoom is probably easier to use.

Gurbani: Team Google Meet all the way!

What extra-curricular activities, hobbies, or TV shows helped you through the past two years?

Gurbani: Reading definitely helped me throughout. It provided a form of intellectual release, considering I did many science-based subjects. And of course, TV shows were always the perfect stress relief to get my mind off things for a while. Whenever I was feeling a bit dejected, I often turned to my favourite feel-good show Friends.

Do you think nerds rule the world?

Gurbani: Speaking from a completely objective perspective, DEFINITELY!

Abhinav: No. Anyone can.

What moments from 2021 do you remember most fondly?

Abhinav: Spending Formal with my friends and the bonds I formed with them.

Gurbani: Spending time with my friends at school during the short periods we were out of lockdown are moments that I will likely never forget. Seeing each other after lengthened periods of time made us appreciate being together all the more.

What would your advice to future final year students be?

Abhinav: Cherish it. Don’t spend your whole time studying but also don’t slack off completely.

Gurbani: While it is important to work hard and be up to date with your studies, I’d recommend regularly spending time doing things outside of your academic life in order to prevent burnout, and enjoy a balanced VCE journey.

Describe your final year in 3 words

Gurbani: Challenging. Engaging. Rewarding.

Abhinav: Exciting. Fun. Eventful

