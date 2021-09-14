fbpx
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
HomeIndia in AustraliaMelbourne
India in AustraliaMelbourne

Man of Indian appearance impersonates AFP, steals $38,000

By Indian Link
0
indian man impersonates afp
Source: Victoria Police Media

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Victoria Police are investigating after an international student had her life savings fraudulently stolen by hoax callers last month.

On 16 August, the 27-year-old woman was contacted by a man claiming to be from Australian Federal Police (AFP), alleging she “had a number of credit card debts” that could affect her visa status and overseas travel if left unpaid.

The call was transferred a number of times, till a female voice told the victim to withdraw $20,000 from her bank and deliver it to an AFP officer in person. She was told to meet the officer at the Princes Gardens on Chapel Street in Prahran.

The man impersonating an AFP officer is believed to have been of Indian appearance, with dark hair, a beard, and a thin build. He has been described as approximately 178 cm (5″8 feet) tall.

At the park, the victim was told she owed another $20,000. According to the police statement, the victim explained that she only had $18,300 left in her bank account, and the “officer” told her to pay $18,000 and keep the $300.

The victim withdrew the amount from the bank and handed over the money to the man. She reached out to authorities after questioning the legitimacy of the cash transaction.

“The victim in this case is a well-travelled and intelligent woman but they were still able to convince her to hand over her life savings. We certainly hope to make some arrests in this investigation but if we can’t, it is important to get this information out so no one else is taken in by this scam,” said Detective Senior Constable Damian Faggian, Stonnington Crime Investigation Unit, Victoria Police.

Individuals are reminded that AFP employees will never ask for money transfers, Bitcoins or online vouchers such as iTunes and GooglePlay.

If you recognise the man or have information that can assist in the investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. 

READ ALSO: Indian man, 23, missing from Sydney’s west

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIABBV Hindi School: 4th Vimla Luthra Memorial Hindi Poetry Contest
Next articleWhen young Sydney students recite Hindi poetry
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

When young Sydney students recite Hindi poetry

Indian Link - 0
  Bachchon ke mukh se! On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2021 today, Indian Link Radio presenter EKTA SHARMA’s show Lockdown Mornings was dedicated to...
indian man impersonates afp

Man of Indian appearance impersonates AFP, steals $38,000

Indian Link - 0
  Victoria Police are investigating after an international student had her life savings fraudulently stolen by hoax callers last month. On 16 August, the 27-year-old woman...

IABBV Hindi School: 4th Vimla Luthra Memorial Hindi Poetry Contest

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  A record 125 students, across year groups from Kindy through to Year 12, participated in the 4th Vimla Luthra Memorial Hindi Poetry Contest this...
hament dhanji

Breaking barriers to the bench: Hament Dhanji SC on NSW Supreme...

Manan Luthra - 0
  “Mr. Dhanji, what does being appointed as a judge of the New South Wales Supreme Court mean to you?’ “Fundamentally, it means that I’ve been...
kristina keneally and tu le

The Fowler seat: Another missed opportunity for diversity

Khushaal Vyas - 1
  The news of Senator Kristina Keneally being endorsed to run for the safe NSW seat of Fowler is disappointing, yet unsurprising. For context, Fowler is...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020