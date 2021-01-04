Keysborough gurudwara identified as possible COVID exposure site

Reading Time: < 1 minute
If you visited Melbourne’s Gurudwara Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Keysborough in Perry Road recently, you should probably be getting tested.
A person with COVID-19 visited the Sikh temple in Melbourne’s south-east on New Year’s Day between 2pm and 5pm, it has been reported.
If you were at the Gurudwara recently and show symptoms, you must present yourself for testing and quarantine immediately.
Victoria has recorded three new locally acquired cases of coronavirus and one in an international traveler in hotel quarantine. They came from Chadstone and CBD besides the Keysborough gurudwara.
The new numbers come from the Department of Health and Human Services website which is updated every Monday with new exposure sites.
36 cases are now active across the state of Victoria. 24 of these are believed to be have originated from community transmission while 12 are linked to returned travelers in hotel quarantine.
Victoria is working towards a target of zero cases by mid-January.
Photo: iGurudwara
READ ALSO: Masks compulsory in NSW