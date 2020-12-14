Indian mum plunges to death at Victoria lookout point

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In another grim warning against jumping fences or climbing barriers to get that perfect selfie, an Indian mum from Melbourne has passed away after she climbed over safety barriers and fell more than 260 feet to her death.

Rosy Loomba, a 38-year-old mother from Craigieburn, north Melbourne, passed away this past weekend at Boroka Lookout in Halls Gap, Victoria.

She was out bushwalking with her husband Basant and young children, who are believed to have witnessed her fall.

According to Victoria Police, it took more than six hours to retrieve her body.

Friends and family remember Rosy as a kind, hard-working woman, and a dedicated mother to her two children.

Boroka Lookout at the Grampians National Park is a popular spot for photographs, providing scenic views of the Halls Gap valley, Mt William range and of the farmland that lies below. On Instagram, the spot has nearly 7,000 geotags attributed to the location.

As reported in The Age, Victoria’s Police Minister Lisa Neville urged people to take heed from this terrible incident and not chase “extreme” photos for social media by putting themselves at risk.

“In the end, we can’t rope off every part of Victoria. People have to take responsibility,” she said.

Parks Victoria already has existing written warnings about slippery rocks and unstable cliffs at the lookout point on their website.

Back in January 1999, a 59-year-old British tourist fell to her death at this very spot, as members of her group took photos.

Years later, a video from here that went viral showed a man doing a dangerous backflip very close to the edge.

Boroka Lookout is not the only scenic spot that has seen such tragedy. Sydney’s Wedding Cake Rock, another Instagrammable location, has had its fair share of similar tragedies – and dangerous stunts.

The incident serves as a tragic reminder to stay safe in the outdoors as we go out these summer holidays.

