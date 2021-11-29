fbpx
India in Australia

Grants to support multicultural community infrastructure in VIC

By Indian Link
indian community
Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence has invited multicultural community organisations to apply for grants to upgrade, renovate or build community facilities.

The available grants of up to $500,000 are intended to support accessible spaces to deliver key services and activities to the multicultural community.

“This funding will provide modern, safe and accessible spaces for local multicultural groups to continue sharing and celebrating their culture and traditions,” Minister Spence said.

To apply, the infrastructure projects must:

  • Support the community to celebrate and share their history and traditions
  • Build community connections and networks to foster a more inclusive society

The $4.25 million Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund is available throughout Victoria, and prioritises applications from rural and regional groups. New and emerging communities are also encouraged to apply.

Grant applications open on 29 November 2021 and close on 31 January 2022.

To learn more about the grants and how to apply, click here.

Previous articleREVIEW: Raja Vamsam
Indian Link

