fbpx
India in AustraliaMelbourne

About THAT wedding invitation

Why the Maxwell-Raman wedding invite broke the Internet.

By Rajni Anand Luthra
0
The Maxwell-Raman invite. Source: Twitter
The Maxwell-Raman invite. (Source: Twitter)
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

It was a wedding invite that broke the Internet.

Groom-to-be Glenn Maxwell, Australian cricketer popular in India for his IPL appearances, made headlines when he claimed, “Look up Maxwell wedding, it’ll be somewhere.”

His upcoming nuptials to Melbourne-based Indian-origin physiotherapist Vini Raman became social media fodder in India when the invite was leaked online.

By the time the news hit Australia only days later, Maxwell was quoted as saying there could be security concerns for the wedding.

The young couple, who met in 2017 and who have now been engaged for two years, will get hitched on 27 March in Melbourne, in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

We can safely assume it will be a lavish affair, given that Maxwell himself has described it as a festival-like wedding. (Fellow cricketer Brett Lee chose to call it “longer than a Test match”.)

Yet, that is not exactly the reason – or the only reason – the invite went viral in India.

Let’s allay some fears here: the leak, while a breach of privacy no doubt, was actually intended to highlight that somewhat rare traditional style of wedding invitation.

Sydney’s Usha Arvind, who belongs to the same community as bride-to-be Vini Raman, told Indian Link, “A photograph of the invite came to me on my family WhatsApp group, forwarded by an elderly aunt who commented that we are now embracing an Australian celebrity into the fold!”

She went on, “But really, the fascination came from the novelty of it all. For my family – and I’m sure for others in our Sri Vaishnava community – the admirable quality of it all was that a young Tamil woman born and raised in Australia, marrying someone from another race, had chosen to go with something so traditional in honour of her heritage. It gave us an inkling that the entire ceremony would be orthodox, and so it was great to see an Australian groom happy to embrace our traditions.”

The traditional invitation card (called the muhuratham patrikai) is quite unique, and probably serves as a notification, given Indian weddings are not typically registered in a court of law. Only a few copies are printed these days for each wedding, intended mostly for elders in the family or immediate family.

Usha remembers her own traditional Tamil wedding invite from more than 25 years ago, and described the format for us.

Figure-heading the invite is an image of the family deity, with salutations following.

The full backgrounds of both bride and groom are then listed, with details going back to grandparents. Especially noted are religious sects (mutts) and subsects to which the families belong; hereditary titles, and places of origin. Also important are names of family temple and family gurus.

Then follows time of muhurtham (the auspicious time for rituals in this particular wedding, based on astrological measurements).

The yellow background is also a standard; it represents the colour of turmeric, auspicious in a wedding ceremony.

“The first copy is presented to the family deity,” Usha described. “The temple then sends the wedding garlands to the bride and groom on the day of the ceremony.”

Melbourne’s Chitra Sudarshan, also of the same community as the bride-to-be Vini, added, “This is a convention that continues to this day. My brother had a few of these invitations printed for his daughter’s wedding recently.”

Usha said she will likely organise such invitations for her own children’s weddings.

“Of course, also accompanying, is a standard English invite in the modern form,” she clarified.

Contemporary Tamil weddings follow the multiple-event format that is in vogue across India now, in which the wedding ceremonies take place over days. Different people are invited to different ceremonies, depending on how close they are to the bride or groom or their families. And so the typical wedding invite is really a booklet, with dates and times of the various ceremonies, to which you RSVP separately.

Also, no wedding invite goes out without accompanying sweetmeats, so that the entire thing becomes a box that has to be hand-delivered. Often bejewelled, an ‘invite-box’ can become a treasured keepsake.

It can be quite a thrill to be at the receiving end of such an ‘invite-box’, as guests of Vini and Glenn might have discovered in weeks past.

In the traditional Tamil fashion, we wish the young couple Inniya thirumanna vaazthukkal (Hearty congratulations on the auspicious occasion of your wedding).

READ ALSO: ‘The boys have my back’: Pat Cummins’ kind gesture for Usman Khawaja wins hearts

- Advertisement -
Previous article#HijabRow: Where a secularist utopia ends and a divisional ghost town begins
Rajni Anand Luthra
Rajni is the Editor of Indian Link.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

The Maxwell-Raman invite. Source: Twitter

About THAT wedding invitation

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  It was a wedding invite that broke the Internet. Groom-to-be Glenn Maxwell, Australian cricketer popular in India for his IPL appearances, made headlines when he...
Caption: Students from Nizamia Unani Tibbi College and Anwarul Uloom College in Hyderabad on Wednesday staged a protest in solidarity with the students opposing ban on #Hijab in educational institutions in #Karnataka. (IANS)

#HijabRow: Where a secularist utopia ends and a divisional ghost town...

Indian Link - 0
  Despite all their tranquillity, even cemeteries have divisions: dead, reserved, overlapped and overfilled. The #hijabrow started mid-January over hijab-clad students of Pre-University College Udupi...
natasha lama

Brown girl sexology: Natasha Lama on celebrating pleasure and our bodies

Rhea L Nath - 0
  It’s a simple message of self-love and pleasure that Natasha Lama hopes to share with the world, but for many young South Asians, it’s...

Metronama by Rashmi Sadana: Of Delhi life, through Delhi Metro

Indian Link - 0
  When an urban anthropologist from a top US university casts her trained eye on the Delhi Metro and goes into its social dimensions and...

WATCH: Woman skiing in a ghagra choli

Indian Link - 0
  Watch Divya Maiya from Minnesota, USA, show off her skiing skills in a traditional Indian outfit - the ghagra choli! Most people would find it...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020