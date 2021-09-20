Next round of $50K for Hindu community celebrations now open

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Applications open today for Hindu community organisations in Vic to avail of $50,000 to plan their celebrations next year.

This is part of the Government’s election commitment of $200,000 over four years towards Hindu festivals and events.

The state’s Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence announced this while opening the next round of the Multicultural Festivals and Events Program for community organisations to deliver COVIDSafe events, whether in-person or online, between January and June next year.

These grants are available for events that promote the sharing of cultures and the importance of community – with those that benefit new and emerging, and regional and rural communities to be prioritised.

Last year, cultural celebrations continued to thrive in a digital environment and many successful online events were funded through the program including SalamFest, Humans in Geelong Online Expo and Vivid Diwali.

The Minister said while making the announcements, “The pandemic has shown how important community connections are, and this will support multicultural and multifaith communities to come together again – whether in-person or online. Our connections to each other and our communities are crucial to our wellbeing.”

She added, “The Multicultural Festivals and Events Program ensures our multicultural and multifaith communities stay connected to their culture, traditions and identity and can share this with all Victorians.”

Applications close on Monday 18 October 2021.

For more information or to apply, click here.

