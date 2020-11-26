fbpx
Thursday, November 26, 2020
Home India in Australia Melbourne
India in AustraliaMelbourne

Ayushi Khillan: Youth Champion at the 2020 Melbourne Awards

Preeti Jabbal
By Preeti Jabbal
0
Ayushi Khillan

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Ayushi Khillan, 19, has won the Youth Champion Award in the prestigious 2020 Melbourne Awards.

She was felicitated for her work in the health and education fields to support the Melbourne community during COVID-19.

A scholarship-winning BioMed student at the University of Melbourne, Ayushi was also one of the youngest awardees recently in the 40 Under 40 Most Influential Australian Asians 2020. She was recognised for her work in the education sector.

Before this, she became the youngest Australian ever selected for a governmental board when she was appointed to the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority (VCAA) at the age of 18.

Clearly, the young lady has many firsts to her name. And yet, like another South Asian who has recently been in the news, she is determined to ensure that she is not the last.

“I do really live by Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris’ words,” Ayushi told Indian Link. “I may be the first to do a lot of things, but I certainly do not wish to be the last. I want to empower more young people to do even better than I am so they can create an even better world and I plan to continue my work by supporting and empowering others.”

Ayushi Khillan’s innate gumption and willingness to push for a change has always held her in good stead, whether she is out to win validation in a boardroom or shining light on issues that affect her fellow millennials.

Ayushi considers her appointment to the VCAA Board as one of her best learning opportunities that have significantly broadened her horizons, developing her skills to a point where her input was both recognised and valued.

“In High School, we learn how to be leaders amongst our peers. VCAA, however, helped me to grow as a person and be a strong leader among leaders,” revealed Ayushi.

The VCAA is a statutory authority primarily accountable to the Minister for Education and the Minister for Training and Skills, serving both government and non-government schools. It develops and implements the curriculum and assessment from Early Learning to VCE.

READ ALSO: Madhu Bhaskaran in 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australian awards

Ayushi’s experience there provided a more nuanced understanding of resources available to Victorian schools.

“My role is to act as a conduit between the students and the Board,” she explained. “I can speak directly to students to establish what challenges and struggles they are facing, what changes are required and to see if the changes made are sufficient and effective.”

In this COVID-dominated year, the VCAA implemented measures like reduced content for Year 12 students, delayed exams, ongoing support and online modules for teachers and more considerations for students.

Besides her work with VCAA, Ayushi contributed to health and education as the executive officer for Bodyworks, a not-for-profit organisation. She visited primary schools to engage and motivate children and teach them about health. She is currently also involved in a committee that will introduce a pandemic module in alignment with the school curriculum.

“I am passionate for school curriculums to focus on life skills to prepare students for the real world, by providing them with strategies to survive a pandemic as well as deal with mental health issues that may follow.”

Ayushi lists technology overload, isolation from friends and inactivity as the biggest challenges young people have faced during the pandemic.

“Health has been so unpredictable during this time that it is crucial that the next generation is prepared and equipped to prevent future pandemics,” she explained.

She herself has taken pains to be organised, planning in advance and taking time out, at least once a week, to relax and pursue her interest in photography.

“2020 has been a tough year for all of us and I also had a lot to balance. I struggled with university work, meetings, tutoring and it was not easy, however, I am so passionate and happy with what I do that it never felt like a burden,” she said with characteristic enthusiasm.

Ayushi credits her father Dr Raj Khillan for providing her with the inspiration to achieve and her mother Dr Preeti Khillan for providing her stability. She was grateful to both for their ongoing encouragement, and to her younger sister for being a source of inspiration and innovation.

“But really, participation has always been the key,” she mused. “I would highly recommend that young people work in team settings, volunteer, join university clubs and share insights if they aspire to be leaders or change-makers.”

READ ALSO: 14-yr-old scientist Anika Chebrolu wins $25K prize

Previous articleRead this if you have an elderly parent living alone in India in COVID times
Next articleMalayalam film ‘Jallikattu’ is India’s entry for Oscars 2021
Preeti Jabbal
Preeti Jabbal
Preeti is the Melbourne Coordinator of Indian Link.

Related Articles

Melbourne

Saving Hindi at La Trobe

Indian Link - 0
  A video message prepared by Dr Ian Woolford of La Trobe University, to save Hindi studies from being terminated due to COVID-caused financial hardships,...
Read more
Melbourne

Australia India Women in Business chapter launched in Victoria

Preeti Jabbal - 0
Motivating speeches from a panel of women change-makers marked the launch of AIBC’s Australia India Women in Business Victoria chapter, recently. With a blend of...
Read more
Features

Why pauses are important in migrant women’s lives

Jyoti Shankar - 0
Migration brings a drastic change in the social lives of women, whether it is rural-urban migration within a country, or a move across countries....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

jallikatu movie poster

Malayalam film ‘Jallikattu’ is India’s entry for Oscars 2021

Indian Link - 0
The Malayalam film, Jallikattu, has been selected as the official Indian entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 93rd Academy...

Ayushi Khillan: Youth Champion at the 2020 Melbourne Awards

Preeti Jabbal - 0
  Ayushi Khillan, 19, has won the Youth Champion Award in the prestigious 2020 Melbourne Awards. She was felicitated for her work in the health and...

Read this if you have an elderly parent living alone in...

Indian Link - 0
  Sunipa Dasgupta, 80, lives alone in her flat in South Kolkata. Her daily routine used to include regular visits from a small team of...

My Encounter With Terrorists That Night: 26-11 Taj attack hero writes

Indian Link - 0
  On the night of the 26/11 terrorist attacks on Mumbai, Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy (MARCOS) entered the Taj, one of the places...

Recording the histories of Indian ayahs who travelled the world

Rhea Nath - 0
  In tracing the relationships between Indians and their colonisers, there’s often one interesting figure who stands out – the Indian ayah. She cared for...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020