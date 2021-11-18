fbpx
India in AustraliaMelbourne

20-yr-old Dawitra: woman missing in Victoria

By Indian Link
0
Missing woman in Victoria, Dawitra. Source: Victoria police
Missing woman in Victoria, Dawitra. Source: Victoria police
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing woman Dawitra.

The 20-year-old was last seen on Clarke Street, Wangaratta about 8 pm yesterday, 17 Nov.

Police and family have concerns for Dawitra as her disappearnce is out of character.

She is described as Indian Sub-Continental, about 145cm tall with a thin build and long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a light brown dressing gown and may be barefoot.

Dawitra is known to frequent the Wangaratta area.

Police have released an image of Dawitra and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Wangaratta Police Station on 5723 0888.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAustralia announces new Consulate General in Bengaluru
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Missing woman in Victoria, Dawitra. Source: Victoria police

20-yr-old Dawitra: woman missing in Victoria

Indian Link - 0
  Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing woman Dawitra. The 20-year-old was last seen on Clarke Street, Wangaratta about 8 pm yesterday,...
Bengaluru's skyline at night. Source: Canva

Australia announces new Consulate General in Bengaluru

Indian Link - 0
  Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison first announced the opening of a new Consulate General in Bengaluru during his virtual inaugural address at the Bengaluru...
Advocate Saurabh Kirpal. Source: Twitter

Advocate Saurabh Kirpal could be India’s first gay HC judge

Indian Link - 0
  The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, has recommended the appointment of senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the...

Uttar Pradesh: ambulance service for cows soon

Indian Link - 0
  The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will soon start an ambulance service for cows suffering from serious diseases. According to Chaudhary Laxmi Narain, the...
A Colour-Coated Identity by Bala Mudaly. Image supplied

REVIEW: A Colour-Coated identity

Manan Luthra - 0
  They say everyone has a story to tell. Sometimes that story is funny; in other instances, tragic. But the joy of hearing that story...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020