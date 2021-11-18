20-yr-old Dawitra: woman missing in Victoria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing woman Dawitra.

The 20-year-old was last seen on Clarke Street, Wangaratta about 8 pm yesterday, 17 Nov.

Police and family have concerns for Dawitra as her disappearnce is out of character.

She is described as Indian Sub-Continental, about 145cm tall with a thin build and long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a light brown dressing gown and may be barefoot.

Dawitra is known to frequent the Wangaratta area.

Police have released an image of Dawitra and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Wangaratta Police Station on 5723 0888.