fbpx
Monday, May 24, 2021
HomeIndia in Australia
India in Australia

Malayalam speaker? Want to become an interpreter?

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
australia interpreter
Source: Canva

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Are you a Malayalam speaker? Would you like to become an interpreter? The NSW Government has just announced a scholarship that might interest you.

Applications are now open for people who speak 26 different languages including Malayalam which are deemed as  ‘new, emerging and in-demand languages‘ to receive scholarships to become qualified practicing interpreters.

Minister for Multiculturalism, Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said the NSW Interpreter Scholarship Program will support up to 30 budding interpreters in 2021.

“The scholarship recipients will benefit from subsidised world-class training at TAFE NSW and universities to train our next generation of interpreters.”

Course graduates will be eligible to become Recognised Practicing Interpreters with the National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters.

The languages other than Malayalam that the NSW Government is seeking interpreters for are Acholi, Bari, Chin (Tedim), Chinese (Hakka), Dinka, Ewe, Fijian, Fullah, Hakka (Timorese), Hmong, Karen, Kayah, Khmer, Kirundi, Krio, Mongolian, Mun (Chin), Nuer, Oromo, Samoan, Somali, Tetum, Tibetan, Tigrinya and Tongan.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated just how vital our interpreters are, especially in providing access to high-quality health care and advice,” Mr Lee said.

The NSW Government has invested $650,000 over four years to train up to 400 interpreters as part of the NSW Interpreter Scholarship Program.

Last date for applications is Wednesday 9 June 2021.

For more information about the NSW Interpreter Scholarship Program and to express your interest in the program, click here.

READ ALSO: Grants to support Australian-Indian community in NSW

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLeaving Australia permanently? Here are your superannuation options
Next article#MyWork: Landscape Architect
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

vaishali hingmire

#MyWork: Landscape Architect

Indian Link - 0
  Sydney’s VAISHALI HINGMIRE tells us about her work in Landscape Architecture and Urban Design My job title Currently I’m Project Officer, Urban Design Public Domain at...
australia interpreter

Malayalam speaker? Want to become an interpreter?

Indian Link - 0
  Are you a Malayalam speaker? Would you like to become an interpreter? The NSW Government has just announced a scholarship that might interest you. Applications...
superannuation

Leaving Australia permanently? Here are your superannuation options

Pawan Luthra - 0
  Due to COVID-19 reasons and other family responsibilities, a number of temporary residents may be deciding to leave Australia permanently. While they are winding...
intersection of marion street and wigram street, harris park, sydney

Man seriously injured in Harris Park traffic incident

Indian Link - 0
  NSW Police are searching for the driver of a red Mazda who failed to stop after crashing into a man in Harris Park last...
salman khan

Wanted: Salman Khan’s image reinvention

Indian Link - 0
  For Salman Khan fans, this past Eid release was far from the blast they were hoping for. Released in cinemas and for streaming on...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020