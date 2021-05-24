Malayalam speaker? Want to become an interpreter?

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Are you a Malayalam speaker? Would you like to become an interpreter? The NSW Government has just announced a scholarship that might interest you.

Applications are now open for people who speak 26 different languages including Malayalam which are deemed as ‘new, emerging and in-demand languages‘ to receive scholarships to become qualified practicing interpreters.

Minister for Multiculturalism, Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said the NSW Interpreter Scholarship Program will support up to 30 budding interpreters in 2021.

“The scholarship recipients will benefit from subsidised world-class training at TAFE NSW and universities to train our next generation of interpreters.”

Course graduates will be eligible to become Recognised Practicing Interpreters with the National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters.

The languages other than Malayalam that the NSW Government is seeking interpreters for are Acholi, Bari, Chin (Tedim), Chinese (Hakka), Dinka, Ewe, Fijian, Fullah, Hakka (Timorese), Hmong, Karen, Kayah, Khmer, Kirundi, Krio, Mongolian, Mun (Chin), Nuer, Oromo, Samoan, Somali, Tetum, Tibetan, Tigrinya and Tongan.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated just how vital our interpreters are, especially in providing access to high-quality health care and advice,” Mr Lee said.

The NSW Government has invested $650,000 over four years to train up to 400 interpreters as part of the NSW Interpreter Scholarship Program.

Last date for applications is Wednesday 9 June 2021.

For more information about the NSW Interpreter Scholarship Program and to express your interest in the program, click here.

