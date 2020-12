Reading Time: < 1 minute

Life can be a long journey of lessons, but you never learn quite as much as you do in your youth! With the year that’s gone by – bushfires, lockdowns, elections and all – there’s certainly a healthy dose of reflection to go around. So whether it’s discovering a tenacity you never knew you had, overcoming your constant procrastination, or mastering your mum’s best recipes, we wanted to look back at the year fondly.

We asked you: what has 2020 taught you about yourself?

