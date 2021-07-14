fbpx
Thursday, July 15, 2021
India in Australia

Social media reacts to the MasterChef 13 finale

By Indian Link
justin narayan
Source: Twitter

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

In an eagerly-awaited finale last night, Perth’s Justin Narayan has emerged the winner of the 13th season of MasterChef Australia. He beat frontrunner Pete Campbell by just one point to take home the coveted title and the $250,000 prize.

Reactions online have been mixed, but it seems most were surprised by the turn of events that resulted in audience favourite Kishwar Chowdhary coming in third place.

Here’s a round-up of the top tweets about the MasterChef finale:

Who were you supporting this finale? Tell us in the comments!

READ ALSO: MasterChef Australia’s Depinder: From pharmacy to food

Indian Link

Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

