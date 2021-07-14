Social media reacts to the MasterChef 13 finale

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In an eagerly-awaited finale last night, Perth’s Justin Narayan has emerged the winner of the 13th season of MasterChef Australia. He beat frontrunner Pete Campbell by just one point to take home the coveted title and the $250,000 prize.

Reactions online have been mixed, but it seems most were surprised by the turn of events that resulted in audience favourite Kishwar Chowdhary coming in third place.

Here’s a round-up of the top tweets about the MasterChef finale:

Congrats #JustinNarayan, winner of #MasterChefAU! Well deserved!!

We’d love to host you during your next India visit.

🇮🇳🇫🇯🇦🇺 https://t.co/URjbIj6tNi — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) July 13, 2021

The South Asian representation on MasterChef makes my heart so happy! #MasterChefAU — varsha (@varshayajman) July 13, 2021

Juzzy’s dad is the kind of encouragement that every kid needs ❤ #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/Vhr5ZmAO62 — They Call Me Crystal (@CallMeCrystal4) July 13, 2021

. #JustinNarayan is an alumnus of the school where I work. This morning’s online staff meeting was full of very proud teachers 🙂 #WCCS #MasterChefAU — Paula Boardman (@PaulaBoardman) July 13, 2021

Whatever happens, @Kishjustathome is so damn talented and a bolt of pure TV joy. I want her cookbook, I want to dine at her restaurant, I want her to cradle my head and tell me everything is going to be okay. #MasterchefAU — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) July 13, 2021

#MasterchefAU what a ride! This show has helped me thru 2 lockdowns. Mel, Jock & Andy provide a wholesome & nurturing space for each aspiring cook & it’s such a pleasure to watch. Kishwar, you’re a winner. Pete, can’t wait to eat your food. Justin, what can I say?! You nailed it! — Lola Turner (@Lola_______x) July 14, 2021

Who were you supporting this finale? Tell us in the comments!

