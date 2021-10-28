Julie Owens to quit politics

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Parramatta MP Julie Owens, much loved in the Indian community all across Sydney, announced today that she will not be recontesting the next election.

She leaves Parliament after 18 years.

“Parramatta is home to the most fantastic people I have been blessed to meet so many, ‘ Ms Owens said in a statement today. ‘It has been an honour to represent this diverse and endlessly fascinating community since 2004.“

She added, “It really is the best job in the world.“

Her time in politics saw her work in the policy areas of small business and employment, heritage and the NBN. As someone who has run a small business, she lobbied passionately for local jobs. Julie was also very vocal about ensuring heritage was not destroyed in development.

“My goal in this job has always been to make my community stronger,” Julie Owens said today. “Because no one is better equipped to solve the problems that we face and build a better future for Parramatta than its community.”

Ms Owens won hearts in the Indian community by reaching out to them effectively and supporting them at many levels. Her frequent appearances at community events – often in an appropriate sari from her enviable collection – will be remembered warmly. Her interest in Indian culture and intricate knowledge of it never fails to impress. Many in the community also know she is passionate about Indian cuisine – cooking many preparations from scratch. No short cut curry mixes for Ms Owens! Check out the picnic meal she cooked for Indian celebrity chef Ranveer Brar in the video here.

She is now looking forward to spending time with her family, especially grandchildren, her statement said.

We wish you all the best, Julie Owens.

