fbpx
India in Australia

Indo-Oz Calendar 2022

Here's our handy calendar for all the Indian and Oz holidays coming up this year.

By Indian Link
0
Indo Oz Calendar 2022
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

January 2022

1 – New year’s Day

9 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

12 – Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

13 – Lohri

14 – Makar Sankranti

14 – Magh bihu

15 – Pongal

26 – Australia Day

26 – Republic Day

 

February 2022

5 – Vasant Panchami8

14 – Valentine’s Day

15 – Hazrat Ali Jayanti

16 – Guru Ravidas Jayanti

19 – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Holi. Source: Canva
Holi. Source: Canva

March 2022

1 – Mahashivratri

7 – Labour Day (WA)

14 – Labour Day (VIC)

18 – Holi

21 – Harmony Day

 

April 2022

2 – Telugu New year, Gudi Padwa

3 – Ramadan begins

3 – Daylight saving ends

10 – Ram Navami

13 – Ugadi

14 – Mahavir Jayanti, Vaisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Tamil New Year

15 – Vishu

15 – Good Friday

16 – Easter Saturday

17 – Easter Sunday

18 – Easter Monday 

25 – ANZAC Day 

 

May 2022

1 – May Day

2 – Labour Day (QLD)

3 – Eid Ul Fitr

8 – Mother’s Day

9 – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

16 – Buddh Purnima

26 – National Sorry Day

Eid. Source: Canva
Eid. Source: Canva

June 2022

6 – WA Day (WA)

13 – Queen’s Birthday (All states except WA and QLD)

 

July 2022

1 – Rath Yatra

3 – NAIDOC week begins

5 – Guru Hargobind Jayanti

9 – Id Ul Adha

10 – Id Ul Adha

31 – Haryali Teej

 

August 2022

1 – Picnic Day (NT)

8 – Muharram (tentative Australia)

12 – Raksha bandhan

15 – Independence Day

16 – Parsi New Year

19 – Janmashtami

28 – Prakash Utsav Guru Granth Sahib Ji

31 – Ganesh Chaturthi

Independence Day. Source: Canva
Independence Day. Source: Canva

September 2022

4 – Father’s Day

8 – Onam

26 – Queen’s birthday (WA)

27 – Rosh Hashanah

 

October 2022

2 – Gandhi Jayanti

2 – Daylight Savings begins

3 – Queen’s Birthday (QLD)

5 – Vijay Dashami8

5 – Yom Kippur

8 – Eid E Milad

9 – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

13 – Karvachauth

24 – Diwali

26 – Bhai Dooj

30 – Chhath Puja

31 – Halloween

Australian holidays and observances are in bold. Disclaimer: Indian holidays and observances listed here have been compiled from a variety of sources – please check accuracy closer to the dates specified.
Diwali. Source: Canva

November 2022

1 – Melbourne Cup Day

8 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

11 – Remembrance Day 

 

December 2022

18 – Hanukkah

24 – Christmas Eve

25 – Christmad

16 – Boxing Day

29 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

31 – New Year’s Eve

 

Australian holidays and observances are in bold.

Disclaimer: Indian holidays and observances listed here have been compiled predominantly from Government of India sources but also other sources. Dates based on lunar calendar may vary. Please check accuracy closer to the dates specified.

READ ALSO: Indo-Oz Calendar 2021 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleREVIEW: Cubicles – Season 2 (SonyLIV)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Indo-Oz Calendar 2022

Indian Link - 0
  January 2022 1 - New year's Day 9 - Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 12 - Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 13 - Lohri 14 - Makar Sankranti 14 - Magh bihu 15 -...
A still from Cubicles Season 2. Source: IANS

REVIEW: Cubicles – Season 2 (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  The title 'Cubicles', immediately transports your mind to the office maze, which is arguably the most loathed of all office layouts. It conjures up...
Anushka Sharma in the 'Chakda Xpress' teaser. Source: YouTube

WATCH: Anushka Sharma in ‘Chakda Xpress’ teaser

Indian Link - 0
  Anushka Sharma announced on Twitter that her latest project is based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Sharing a teaser...

Using the holidays to teach your child critical thinking

Mohan Dhall - 0
  It is very important for parents to use the time during the holidays wisely. The extended break is an opportunity to provide time, structure...
Chess Grandmaster Bharath Subramaniyam. source: IANS

Bharath Subramaniyam becomes India’s 73rd chess Grandmaster

Indian Link - 0
  Fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam from Chennai became India's 73rd Chess Grandmaster on Sunday, after completing his third and final GM norm at Vergani Cup Open...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020