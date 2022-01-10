Indo-Oz Calendar 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

January 2022

1 – New year’s Day

9 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

12 – Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

13 – Lohri

14 – Makar Sankranti

14 – Magh bihu

15 – Pongal

26 – Australia Day

26 – Republic Day

February 2022

5 – Vasant Panchami8

14 – Valentine’s Day

15 – Hazrat Ali Jayanti

16 – Guru Ravidas Jayanti

19 – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

March 2022

1 – Mahashivratri

7 – Labour Day (WA)

14 – Labour Day (VIC)

18 – Holi

21 – Harmony Day

April 2022

2 – Telugu New year, Gudi Padwa

3 – Ramadan begins

3 – Daylight saving ends

10 – Ram Navami

13 – Ugadi

14 – Mahavir Jayanti, Vaisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Tamil New Year

15 – Vishu

15 – Good Friday

16 – Easter Saturday

17 – Easter Sunday

18 – Easter Monday

25 – ANZAC Day

May 2022

1 – May Day

2 – Labour Day (QLD)

3 – Eid Ul Fitr

8 – Mother’s Day

9 – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

16 – Buddh Purnima

26 – National Sorry Day

June 2022

6 – WA Day (WA)

13 – Queen’s Birthday (All states except WA and QLD)

July 2022

1 – Rath Yatra

3 – NAIDOC week begins

5 – Guru Hargobind Jayanti

9 – Id Ul Adha

10 – Id Ul Adha

31 – Haryali Teej

August 2022

1 – Picnic Day (NT)

8 – Muharram (tentative Australia)

12 – Raksha bandhan

15 – Independence Day

16 – Parsi New Year

19 – Janmashtami

28 – Prakash Utsav Guru Granth Sahib Ji

31 – Ganesh Chaturthi

September 2022

4 – Father’s Day

8 – Onam

26 – Queen’s birthday (WA)

27 – Rosh Hashanah

October 2022

2 – Gandhi Jayanti

2 – Daylight Savings begins

3 – Queen’s Birthday (QLD)

5 – Vijay Dashami8

5 – Yom Kippur

8 – Eid E Milad

9 – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

13 – Karvachauth

24 – Diwali

26 – Bhai Dooj

30 – Chhath Puja

31 – Halloween

November 2022

1 – Melbourne Cup Day

8 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

11 – Remembrance Day

December 2022

18 – Hanukkah

24 – Christmas Eve

25 – Christmad

16 – Boxing Day

29 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

31 – New Year’s Eve

Australian holidays and observances are in bold.

Disclaimer: Indian holidays and observances listed here have been compiled predominantly from Government of India sources but also other sources. Dates based on lunar calendar may vary. Please check accuracy closer to the dates specified.

