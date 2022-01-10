Indo-Oz Calendar 2022

January 2022
1 – New year’s Day
9 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
12 – Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
13 – Lohri
14 – Makar Sankranti
14 – Magh bihu
15 – Pongal
26 – Australia Day
26 – Republic Day
February 2022
5 – Vasant Panchami8
14 – Valentine’s Day
15 – Hazrat Ali Jayanti
16 – Guru Ravidas Jayanti
19 – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
March 2022
1 – Mahashivratri
7 – Labour Day (WA)
14 – Labour Day (VIC)
18 – Holi
21 – Harmony Day
April 2022
2 – Telugu New year, Gudi Padwa
3 – Ramadan begins
3 – Daylight saving ends
10 – Ram Navami
13 – Ugadi
14 – Mahavir Jayanti, Vaisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Tamil New Year
15 – Vishu
15 – Good Friday
16 – Easter Saturday
17 – Easter Sunday
18 – Easter Monday
25 – ANZAC Day
May 2022
1 – May Day
2 – Labour Day (QLD)
3 – Eid Ul Fitr
8 – Mother’s Day
9 – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti
16 – Buddh Purnima
26 – National Sorry Day
June 2022
6 – WA Day (WA)
13 – Queen’s Birthday (All states except WA and QLD)
July 2022
1 – Rath Yatra
3 – NAIDOC week begins
5 – Guru Hargobind Jayanti
9 – Id Ul Adha
10 – Id Ul Adha
31 – Haryali Teej
August 2022
1 – Picnic Day (NT)
8 – Muharram (tentative Australia)
12 – Raksha bandhan
15 – Independence Day
16 – Parsi New Year
19 – Janmashtami
28 – Prakash Utsav Guru Granth Sahib Ji
31 – Ganesh Chaturthi
September 2022
4 – Father’s Day
8 – Onam
26 – Queen’s birthday (WA)
27 – Rosh Hashanah
October 2022
2 – Gandhi Jayanti
2 – Daylight Savings begins
3 – Queen’s Birthday (QLD)
5 – Vijay Dashami8
5 – Yom Kippur
8 – Eid E Milad
9 – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
13 – Karvachauth
24 – Diwali
26 – Bhai Dooj
30 – Chhath Puja
31 – Halloween
November 2022
1 – Melbourne Cup Day
8 – Guru Nanak Jayanti
11 – Remembrance Day
December 2022
18 – Hanukkah
24 – Christmas Eve
25 – Christmad
16 – Boxing Day
29 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
31 – New Year’s Eve
Australian holidays and observances are in bold.
Disclaimer: Indian holidays and observances listed here have been compiled predominantly from Government of India sources but also other sources. Dates based on lunar calendar may vary. Please check accuracy closer to the dates specified.
READ ALSO: Indo-Oz Calendar 2021