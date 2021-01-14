fbpx
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Indo-Oz Calendar 2021

Calendar of Indian festivals and holidays coming up this year.

Indian calendar 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

JANUARY

  • 1 – New Years Day
  • 13 – Lohri
  • 14 – Makar Sankranti
  • 20 – Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday
  • 26 – Republic Day
  • 26 – Australia Day

 

FEBRUARY

  • 14 – Valentine’s Day
  • 16 – Basant Panchami
  • 19 – Shivaji’s birthday
  • 26 – Hazrat Ali’s birthday
  • 27 – Guru Ravidas’ birthday
March 2021 graphic

MARCH

  • 8 – Canberra Day (ACT)
  • 8 – Swami Dayanand Saraswati’s birthday
  • 8 – Labour Day (VIC)
  • 8 – 8-Hour Day (TAS)
  • 8 – Public Holiday (SA)
  • 11 – Mahashivaratri
  • 29 – Holi

 

APRIL

  • 2 – Good Friday
  • 4 – Easter Sunday
  • 5 – Easter Monday
  • 13 – Vaisakhi / Vishu
  • 21 – Ram Navami
  • 25 – Mahavir Jayanti
  • 26 – ANZAC Day
  • 26 – Public holiday (WA)

May 2021 graphic

MAY

  • 7 – Jamat-Ul-Vida
  • 9 – Guru Rabindranath’s birthday
  • 9 – Mother’s Day
  • 14 – Id-Ul-Fitr
  • 26 – Buddha Purnima
  • 31 – Reconciliation Day (ACT)

JUNE

  • 7 – WA Day
  • 14 – Queen’s Birthday (all except WA and QLD)

JULY

  • 12 – Ram Yatra
  • 20 – Eid-Ul-Adha
  • 21 – Id-Ul-Zaha (Bakrid)

 

AUGUST

  • 2 – Picnic Day (NT)
  • 15 – Independence Day
  • 16 – Parsi New Year (Nauroz)
  • 19 – Muharram
  • 21 – Onam
  • 22 – Raksha Bandhan
  • 30 – Janmashtami

SEPTEMBER

  • 5 – Father’s Day
  • 7 – Rosh Hashanah
  • 10 – Ganesh Chaturthi
  • 16 – Yom Kippur
  • 27 – Queen’s Birthday (WA)
  • 28 – Shemini Atzeret
  • 29 – Simchat Torah

 

OCTOBER

  • 2 – Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday
  • 4 – Queen’s Birthday (QLD)
  • 4 – Labour Day (ACT, NSW, SA)
  • 15 – Dussehra
  • 19 – Milad-un-Nabi
  • 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s birthday
  • 24 – Karva Chauth

 

NOVEMBER

  • 1 – Recreation Day (TAS)
  • 11 – Remembrance Day
  • 4 – Diwali
  • 6 – Bhai Duj
  • 10 – Chhat Puja
  • 19 – Guru Nanak’s birthday
  • 24 – Guru Teg Bahahur’s Matyrdom Day
  • 29 – Jewish Festival of Lights Hanukkah

DECEMBER

  • 25 – Christmas
  • 26 – Boxing Day
  • 26 – Proclamation Day (SA)
  • 27 – Public Day
  • 28 – Public Holiday

 

Australian holidays and observances are in bold.

Disclaimer: Indian holidays and observances listed here have been compiled from a variety of sources – please check accuracy closer to the dates specified.

