Indo-Oz Calendar 2021

JANUARY
- 1 – New Years Day
- 13 – Lohri
- 14 – Makar Sankranti
- 20 – Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday
- 26 – Republic Day
- 26 – Australia Day
FEBRUARY
- 14 – Valentine’s Day
- 16 – Basant Panchami
- 19 – Shivaji’s birthday
- 26 – Hazrat Ali’s birthday
- 27 – Guru Ravidas’ birthday
MARCH
- 8 – Canberra Day (ACT)
- 8 – Swami Dayanand Saraswati’s birthday
- 8 – Labour Day (VIC)
- 8 – 8-Hour Day (TAS)
- 8 – Public Holiday (SA)
- 11 – Mahashivaratri
- 29 – Holi
APRIL
- 2 – Good Friday
- 4 – Easter Sunday
- 5 – Easter Monday
- 13 – Vaisakhi / Vishu
- 21 – Ram Navami
- 25 – Mahavir Jayanti
- 26 – ANZAC Day
- 26 – Public holiday (WA)
MAY
- 7 – Jamat-Ul-Vida
- 9 – Guru Rabindranath’s birthday
- 9 – Mother’s Day
- 14 – Id-Ul-Fitr
- 26 – Buddha Purnima
- 31 – Reconciliation Day (ACT)
JUNE
- 7 – WA Day
- 14 – Queen’s Birthday (all except WA and QLD)
JULY
- 12 – Ram Yatra
- 20 – Eid-Ul-Adha
- 21 – Id-Ul-Zaha (Bakrid)
AUGUST
- 2 – Picnic Day (NT)
- 15 – Independence Day
- 16 – Parsi New Year (Nauroz)
- 19 – Muharram
- 21 – Onam
- 22 – Raksha Bandhan
- 30 – Janmashtami
SEPTEMBER
- 5 – Father’s Day
- 7 – Rosh Hashanah
- 10 – Ganesh Chaturthi
- 16 – Yom Kippur
- 27 – Queen’s Birthday (WA)
- 28 – Shemini Atzeret
- 29 – Simchat Torah
OCTOBER
- 2 – Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday
- 4 – Queen’s Birthday (QLD)
- 4 – Labour Day (ACT, NSW, SA)
- 15 – Dussehra
- 19 – Milad-un-Nabi
- 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s birthday
- 24 – Karva Chauth
NOVEMBER
- 1 – Recreation Day (TAS)
- 11 – Remembrance Day
- 4 – Diwali
- 6 – Bhai Duj
- 10 – Chhat Puja
- 19 – Guru Nanak’s birthday
- 24 – Guru Teg Bahahur’s Matyrdom Day
- 29 – Jewish Festival of Lights Hanukkah
DECEMBER
- 25 – Christmas
- 26 – Boxing Day
- 26 – Proclamation Day (SA)
- 27 – Public Day
- 28 – Public Holiday
Australian holidays and observances are in bold.
Disclaimer: Indian holidays and observances listed here have been compiled from a variety of sources – please check accuracy closer to the dates specified.
