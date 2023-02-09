Indian Link Radio contest: Win a dinner date for Valentine’s

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

In a new contest for Valentine’s Day, Indian Link Radio is offering you the chance to win a cozy dinner date with your special someone.

Fancy a dinner for two at Melbourne’s acclaimed Daughter-In-Law restaurant, or its Sydney sister Pinkyji? Then enter this fun-filled contest!

All you have to do is create a playlist of your five favourite love songs, and send it in. (Use Indian Link Radio’s social handles, or call in during our live shows.)

The two playlists that closely match our own (painstakingly created) list, will win!!

The contest began on: 8 FEB 2023

End date: 14th FEB 2023 (Winners will be announced live on air on The Morning Show with Ekta (8-11 am) and on RJ Meenakshi’s evening show (6-9 pm)

The contest is only for our Sydney and Melbourne communities – sorry!!

A huge thanks to our restaurant partner Jessi Singh of Daughter-in-Law and Pinkyji restaurants. Their gift vouchers for Indian Link Valentine’s Day Contest valid for three years.

Indian Link Radio’s Valentine Day contests, designed by Station Director Ekta Sharma, have seen wonderful participation in recent years.

