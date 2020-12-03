fbpx
Indian farmers continue protest for seventh day as diaspora joins in

Insights from Indian-Australians on the three controversial agriculture laws initiated by the Indian government.

Rhea Nath
By Rhea Nath
farmer protest india
Source: IANS

Reading Time: 4 minutes 

As protests against three controversial agriculture laws gain momentum in India, many questions have been raised about the impact of these reforms. There’s growing concern that the new rules will allow corporates to exploit farmers and will leave them worse off than before.

As a result, India’s farmers have taken to the streets in one of the largest such protests in the last decade. As of 3 December, thousands of farmers are camped out on the outskirts on New Delhi.

They are being increasingly joined by Indians across the diaspora, including here in Australia where more protests are organised for the coming weekend.

AT A GLANCE

  • Protests surround three new laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act
  • Opinion remains divided on the impact of such reform on Indian farmer livelihoods
  • Critics fear the laws will leave farmers at the mercy of big corporations

Speaking with Indian Link, an Australia-based specialist in the agriculture domain Professor Nanjappa Ashwath of the CQ University, explained, “With the current mandi (government regulated market) system, farmers take their produce to the market, where they display goods in an auction. It’s an open system where everyone gets a fair chance with a minimum support price (MSP) they are guaranteed.”

nanjappa ashwath cg university
Associate Professor Nanjappa Ashwath

Growing up in a farming family in India, Prof. Ashwath recalls these mandi procedures from his own experiences.

With the new rules, Indian farmers will be able to bypass mandis and produce directly for private businesses. The new rules will also remove prohibitions against hoarding, allowing buyers to stockpile produce.

The central government has said this will increase competition, opportunities, and investment for India’s farmers to help them achieve higher incomes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the reforms “a watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture.”

But according to the protesters, corporates with high bargaining power will be able to drive down prices, and these laws will pave the way to abolishing the minimum support price.

Now in its seventh day, there’s a lot at stake with the protests. Agriculture is the primary livelihood of almost 60 per cent of India’s population and the reforms affect many stakeholders, including commission agents at the mandis, and state government revenue.

“For the educated farmer, the changes can provide a good system. But who will look out for farmers who aren’t able to negotiate with corporates to get a good deal?” Prof. Ashwath asked.

Understandably, the situation is tense. Indian media outlets have already reported some violent encounters along the New Delhi border between the police and protesters from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the unfolding incidents, calling the situation “very concerning.”

farmer protests in india
Source: IANS

Meetings between the leaders of over 30 farmers’ organisations and various ministers on 1 December remained inconclusive, and another round of talks has been scheduled for 3 December.

“Farmers are the backbone of India. It’s crucial to encourage farming practices for future generations and ensure they are protected against companies. Keeping that in mind, it’s also important to consider who is behind the protests, and why this is happening,” Prof. Ashwath told Indian Link.

With farmers making up a huge voting bloc in India, supporters of the reform have said the protesters are being misled with incorrect information.

amandeep singh sidhu woolgoolga

Amandeep Singh Sidhu, a community leader in the farming community of Woolgoolga NSW and a farmer himself, points out that much of the protest stems from ill-feeling that the government isn’t consulting the very people the reform impacts.

“The issue is the lack of consultation with farmers. In pushing these bills through parliament without discussion, there’s been no opportunity to study the laws,” he told Indian Link.

In September, the legislation was passed in the Rajya Sabha amid chaos, with the telecast of the proceedings being muted before eventually putting the Bills to a doubtful voice vote. While quick, the voice vote raised questions on the true majority voting in favour.

“It’s a problem when the government turns a deaf ear to protests, putting up barricades to stop citizens from going into their own capital city,” Singh elaborated.

While he believes the Acts work in theory, the inability to properly implement existing laws protecting farmers in India doesn’t inspire confidence.

“Current ordinances say that payments by the government must come within 21 days. But some farmers in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have payments pending for 14 months or longer,” Singh observed.

amandeep singh sidhu woolgoolga

“At the end of the day, companies are driven by shareholders and profits. For example, a farmer receives Rs 7 for a kilo of atta that is sold by a company for Rs 150 a kilo in India. What do you do about that difference to protect the farmer?”

These protests have raised much debate about supporting India’s agricultural sector and protecting farmers from corporate behemoths, amid numerous political elements at play.

Ahead of the next round of discussions on the demands to repeal the laws or guarantee MSP as a legal right, Singh muses on possible solutions to the impasse.

“Seeing the Australian model of corporates working with farmers, the laws make sense if communicated properly. I’d suggest pausing the Act to run an awareness campaign for farmers for a year before implementation,” he said.

Join a Sydney protest this Sunday 6 Dec 2020 at Wright Reserve, Rye Rd, Quakers Hill.

Rhea L Nath is a writer, editor, and content creator studying at the University of Sydney.

