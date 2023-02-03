Indian community events: where to be this February

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are you ready for this, fellow Indian-Australians? Our social calendar for February has livened up like never before, jam-packed with events for the Indian community.

We‘re going to be spoilt for choice, come weekends this month.

No less than six top acts from India’s entertainment scene are flying down, in what we hope will be a wonderful start to 2023.

Add to this, there are events from the local community arts scene which is now abuzz with activity.

And then, there are the traditional Indian festivals that continue way beyond their actual date, and some that commence weeks before – read on for more.

Check out our What’s On listings for details of these and other events this month.

Oh, and if we’ve missed your event, drop us a line on editor@indianlink.com.au – we’ll be happy to add it here.

TAKING THE CENTRE STAGE

Some of the best-known Hindi film song hits of the last three decades can be credited to Udit Narayan. Think Main Yahaan Hoon, Bholi Si Soorat, Dil to Pagal Hai. Well, we’ll get to hear them live this month, from the singer himself.

Legendary ghazal singer Ghulam Ali is all set to woo us again with his silky smooth voice, effortless style of singing, and overall ethereal music. This one’s a don’t-miss: Ghulam Ali is regarded as the last of the true ghazal greats.

With his YouTube videos gaining over 200 million views and a digital audience of over 3 million subscribers, we can’t deny that Anubhav Singh Bassi’s comedy is world class. This lawyer-turned-comedian is ditching the camera and heading down under for a stand-up tour that promises plenty of hysterical antics.

Having become a household name for his witty comedic chaos, Sunil Grover is coming to Australia, bringing the laughs with him. The comedy king is expected to bring his many avatars along, so be prepared to have your funny bone tickled.

Even if you’re not Punjabi and have never heard of Panjabi MC, you’ve definitely heard – or danced to – that evergreen bhangra number Mundian to bach ke rahin. You can be sure audiences will be up on their feet when Panjabi MC performs here this month.

An urban folk musician from Calcutta, Arko Mukhaerjee is gracing the Aussie stage with songs to soothe the soul. With the singer’s talent spanning over 20 languages and 5 instruments, Australian audiences will be treated to a maestro of Indian folk music.

If you’re a fan of the bubbly Sara Ali Khan, get selfie ready for your opportunity to meet her this February.

WHERE TO BE IN YOUR COMMUNITY

Yup, the Indian community scene is buzzing again with many exciting events to come.

We’re beginning to mark Holi a bit early. The Festival of Colours is not until 8 March this year, but hey, who can wait that long for this frolic-filled festival, right? Festivities start this month.

Meanwhile Adelaide-wallahs will see their annual gathering of the clan – simply called Mela – held by the Indian Australian Association of South Australia. All the very best, IAASA!

INDIAN-AUSTRALIANS IN THE MAINSTREAM

At the Adelaide Fringe this year, singer Parvyn (of Bombay Royale fame) will perform as part of Interplay, a network of musicians from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Also at the Adelaide Fringe, check out The Racist Immigrant, stand-up comedy featuring desi acts Aditya Gautam, Nishant and Delhi Buoy (ok that last one’ Pakistani, but hey, intriguing name).

SPARKLING THE COMMUNITY STAGE

For lovers of community theatre, there are at least two offerings. Not forgetting that this is Valentine’s month, we have our very own classic love story Saleem-Anarkali coming to us on stage; check out Salaam-E-Ishq, presented by Brisbane‘s Australian Indian Theatre.

In Sydney, Crossover Stories brings together 50 diverse local artists for Stories by Avijit Sarkar, a series of five short plays.

If these events aren’t your cup of chai, there is definitely more to check out at our What’s On.

